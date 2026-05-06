VPS and IPOWER Alliance Complete Major Multi-Location Energy Infrastructure Transformation for Transwest

DALLAS, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle Protection Structures (VPS), a leader in automotive hail, heat, and UV protection, has completed a multi-site project for Transwest , a premier RV and truck dealership network operating across Colorado and Nebraska. Working in partnership with IPOWER Alliance, VPS designed and built custom high-clearance canopy systems across all six Transwest locations, delivering inventory protection for vehicles up to 13.5 feet tall while providing the structural foundation for integrated solar, EV charging, and energy management solutions.

Revolutionary Protection Through Engineering Excellence

The project’s signature challenge was protecting large-format inventory that standard coverage solutions cannot accommodate. VPS engineered high-clearance canopy structures capable of sheltering luxury RVs, Class A motorhomes, and commercial truck-trailers up to 13.5 feet in height across Transwest’s CO locations in Limon, Henderson, Frederick, Sterling, and Scottsbluff in NE. IPOWER Alliance integrated advanced solar technology into each structure, creating a dual-purpose system that both protects inventory and generates clean energy.

“This project sets a new benchmark for how premier dealerships think about risk, resilience, and long-term value,” said Wade White, Executive Vice President at VPS. “By combining protection with energy generation, we are helping our partners turn critical infrastructure into a high-performing asset that drives both operational security and sustainable growth.”

"The partnership between Vehicle Protection Structures and IPOWER Alliance delivered exactly what we needed," said Andrew Lyons, General Manager at Transwest. "VPS's structural engineering expertise ensured our most valuable assets are protected from hail damage, UV degradation, heat and weather exposure, while IPOWER's solar integration means these protective structures also generate clean energy. It's a solution that addresses multiple operational challenges simultaneously."

Comprehensive Energy and Infrastructure Solutions

Building on VPS’s structural foundation, IPOWER Alliance layered in a full-scale suite of energy solutions at each site:

Solar Power Generation : Advanced solar panels integrated into VPS-engineered canopy systems generate substantial clean energy while providing comprehensive weather protection

: Advanced solar panels integrated into VPS-engineered canopy systems generate substantial clean energy while providing comprehensive weather protection EV Charging Infrastructure : Three locations now feature on-site Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), enabling Transwest to provide charging for their inventory and customers’ RVs, Semis and vehicles with pull-through charging.

: Three locations now feature on-site Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), enabling Transwest to provide charging for their inventory and customers’ RVs, Semis and vehicles with pull-through charging. Intelligent Energy Management : Five locations received advanced Elexity HVAC smart controls that continuously optimize energy consumption based on weather conditions, occupancy patterns, and operational schedules

: Five locations received advanced Elexity HVAC smart controls that continuously optimize energy consumption based on weather conditions, occupancy patterns, and operational schedules LED Lighting: Modern LED systems across all locations dramatically reduce energy consumption while enhancing visibility and creating showroom-quality illumination for outdoor displays

Strategic Partnership Delivers Specialized Expertise

The collaboration between VPS and IPOWER Alliance demonstrates the value of specialized expertise working in concert. VPS's focus on structural engineering and vehicle protection systems, combined with IPOWER's energy integration and management capabilities, created a turnkey solution that exceeded what either firm could deliver on its own.

"This project exemplifies how strategic partnerships create superior outcomes," noted Diane Dandeneau, Founder and CEO at IPOWER Alliance. "VPS brought world-class structural engineering for vehicle protection, and we brought comprehensive energy solutions. Together, we delivered an integrated system that transforms Transwest's operations."

Strategic Timing Maximizes Financial Benefits

The project was strategically timed to capture maximum federal tax credits and bonus depreciation opportunities before scheduled reductions, significantly enhancing return on investment and accelerating payback periods.

"Working with the VPS and IPOWER Alliance partnership allowed us to develop a comprehensive strategy that addressed our immediate needs while positioning us for long-term success," added Andrew Lyons. "The coordinated approach across all six locations created operational synergies and financial advantages we couldn't have achieved with individual site implementations."

Advanced Monitoring and Management

All locations now feature AutoDash® custom energy dashboards providing real-time monitoring, performance analytics, and centralized energy management capabilities. The system enables corporate-level oversight while providing individual site managers with detailed operational data.

About Vehicle Protection Structures

Vehicle Protection Structures (VPS), a PlayPower brand, is a leader in automotive hail, heat, and UV protection. Since 1991, it has been reducing hail damage and protecting vehicles from the harmful effects of heat and UV exposure. As a full-service design-build firm, VPS combines cutting-edge technology with industry expertise, delivering turnkey solutions from initial survey and design to engineering, fabrication, and construction.

About IPOWER Alliance

IPOWER Alliance delivers comprehensive commercial energy solutions, including solar power, hail protection, EV charging infrastructure, intelligent energy management, and LED lighting. As a full-service Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partner, IPOWER Alliance specializes in integrated energy strategies that address multiple operational challenges while maximizing return on investment.

About Transwest

Transwest is a premier recreational vehicle and truck dealership network serving customers across Colorado and Nebraska. With six strategic locations, Transwest offers an extensive inventory of RVs, motorhomes, commercial trucks, and trailers, backed by comprehensive service and support capabilities.

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