Blaze Pizza Introduces “Italian Escape” Menu With Volpi Foods, Delivering a $25 Pizza Experience for Half the Price or Less

ATLANTA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza is bringing premium ingredients to fast-casual in a way that stands out in today’s dining landscape. For a limited time, the brand is introducing its new Italian Escape menu in partnership with Volpi Foods , one of America’s most respected producers of artisanal charcuterie.

Available at Blaze Pizza locations across North America from May 6 through June 23, the Italian Escape menu delivers what feels like a $25 pizza experience for around $12 or less, combining high-quality ingredients with Blaze’s signature fast-fire’d format.

Inspired by the flavors and traditions of Italy, the Italian Escape menu brings together thoughtfully crafted ingredients that evoke the experience of leisurely meals and shared moments around the table. Featuring delicate prosciutto, balanced sweet and savory pairings, and a classic dessert finish, the lineup channels the spirit of Italian cuisine through bold flavors and a modern, accessible format.

The Italian Escape menu features four limited-time offerings, including the Prosciutto Pizza with fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic caramelized onions and fig glaze, as well as a Prosciutto Pizzetta, a smaller-format option that brings premium prosciutto and scratch-made dough together for around $7.

At the center of the menu is Volpi’s hand-crafted prosciutto, known for its delicate texture and traditional slow-curing process. By pairing Volpi’s heritage approach with Blaze’s fast-fired platform, the collaboration introduces a new way for guests to enjoy premium ingredients in a fast-casual setting.

In addition to the featured items, guests can customize their experience with prosciutto available as an add-on across the menu. Prosciutto can be added for $1 on 11” Build Your Own pizzas and salads, and $2 on 14” Build Your Own pizzas, making it easy to elevate any order.

“At Blaze, we’ve always believed that high-quality, craveable food should be accessible,” said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza. “With Italian Escape, we’re taking that to the next level, bringing artisanal prosciutto into our fast-casual format in a way that delivers incredible flavor and value for our guests.”

“At Volpi Foods, we’ve spent four generations focused on craftsmanship and quality, but we’re always thinking about how to bring that to more people in ways that feel relevant today,” said Deanna Depke, Director of Sales and Marketing at Volpi Foods. “Blaze Pizza is a natural partner, allowing us to introduce our prosciutto in a format that is approachable, convenient and incredibly craveable.”

In addition to the Prosciutto Pizza and Pizzetta, the Italian Escape menu includes a Strawberry Prosciutto Salad and a Classic Tiramisu cup, creating a complete limited-time lineup designed to deliver both indulgence and value.

The Italian Escape menu will be available for a limited time at participating Blaze Pizza locations nationwide and through the Blaze Pizza app.

For more information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind “fast-fire’d” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

ABOUT VOLPI FOODS

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie and convenient on-the-go charcuterie snacks sold nationwide. Every Volpi product is slow cured in small batches using all natural, minimal ingredients that are always nitrate and nitrite free and never frozen. Volpi partners only with local farmers who support its Raised Responsibly™ commitment to humane animal care and thoughtful, responsible farming practices. Dedicated to preserving the tradition of dry curing by hand, Volpi continues to operate the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.



Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

949.981.0757

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72dafcce-a94b-490e-885b-0fad53e3e616