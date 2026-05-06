Domestic Uranium Development Update: Eagle Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NUCL) Initiates Pre-Drill Environmental Baseline Studies at Aurora Project

Operational sequencing of permitting workstreams ahead of a 27,000-foot Pre-Feasibility Study drill program is consistent with a credible permitting trajectory for one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the United States. We assess the announcement against three reference points in the broader nuclear fuel-cycle and reactor universe: Centrus Energy (NYSE American: LEU), Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO), and Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTC: PALAF).

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Street Intelligence News Commentary — On May 5, 2026, Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) announced the commencement of environmental baseline studies at its flagship Aurora Uranium Project, located on the Oregon-Nevada border. The studies are being conducted in advance of the previously announced 27,000-foot Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) related drill program scheduled for July 2026.

We summarize the announcement, the project context, and the comparative positioning of three peer-group companies whose recent operational disclosures provide useful reference points for assessing Eagle’s relative trajectory.

I. Summary of the announcement

Eagle has engaged SLR International Corporation as lead permitting manager. Through SLR, the Company has commenced four discrete workstreams:

(i) Permitting and procurement for a 10-meter meteorological station, expected to be installed by early June. Once operational, the station will collect ambient weather data — wind speed (horizontal and vertical), wind direction, temperature, relative humidity, barometric pressure, and solar radiation — to support air-quality permitting.

(ii) Detailed delineation of wetlands and other jurisdictional aquatic resources across the drill program footprint. Field teams will identify and map wetland boundaries, streams, and other waters, and assess functional characteristics, hydrologic connectivity, and ecological value. The data will support compliance with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (federal) and Oregon Department of State Lands (state).

(iii) Cultural and archaeological baseline studies through Native-X, Inc., to identify historical properties or cultural resources, support engagement with relevant agencies and Tribal Nations, and inform project design.

(iv) Discussions with additional consultants for hydrology, hydrogeology, surface water quality, groundwater quality, flora and fauna, and geochemistry. Work in most or all of these areas is expected to commence in advance of, or during, the drill program.

Vishal Gupta, VP of Operations at Eagle Nuclear Energy, stated: “Initiating environmental baseline studies marks an important milestone in the responsible advancement of Aurora toward a PFS. These studies are designed to collect critical environmental data across multiple disciplines, including hydrology, hydrogeology, surface water quality, groundwater quality, flora and fauna, wetlands delineation, geochemistry, meteorology, and cultural heritage.”

II. Project and resource context

The Aurora Uranium Project is described by the Company as the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States. The S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate, completed by BBA USA Inc. in August 2025, supports 32.75 million pounds Indicated and 4.98 million pounds Inferred U3O8 in a near-surface deposit. The adjacent Cordex deposit is included within the Project area and, per the Company’s disclosure, offers potential to expand the overall resource inventory.

Aurora is one component of Eagle’s stated long-term strategy to develop an integrated nuclear energy platform combining domestic uranium with exclusive Small Modular Reactor technology. The Company’s previously announced 27,000-foot, 47-hole diamond drill program is designed by BBA USA Inc., with permitting led by SLR. The drill program is scheduled to commence in early July 2026, using two to three rigs over an estimated three- to four-month period.

III. Sector context

As of May 1, 2026, the spot uranium price stands at approximately $86.55 per pound, up 24% over the trailing twelve months. TradeTech’s monthly Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator climbed to $93.00 per pound on March 31, 2026 — its highest level in more than 18 years — as utilities have re-entered long-term contracting at scale. The U.S. continues to import approximately 95% of its uranium, against domestic production of approximately 1 million pounds in 2026 versus annual reactor demand of nearly 50 million pounds. Uranium was reinstated to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Final 2025 List of Critical Minerals.

The 2026 U.S. policy environment includes: an $80 billion package supporting Cameco’s Westinghouse joint venture for AP1000 reactor builds; $2.7 billion in Department of Energy contracts to Centrus Energy and two other enrichers to onshore enrichment capacity; and a White House National Science and Technology Memorandum 3 (April 14, 2026) directing federally backed deployment of nuclear reactors in space (orbital systems by 2028, lunar surface by 2030). The International Energy Agency reports 78 GW of nuclear reactor capacity currently under construction across 15 countries, against an installed base of 420 GW.

Against this backdrop, we summarize three peer references:

IV. Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) — Fuel-cycle pure-play, only U.S. licensed HALEU producer

Centrus Energy operates the only U.S. facility licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to produce High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), the advanced fuel required for most next-generation reactor designs, including most Small Modular Reactor architectures. The Company commenced HALEU production at its Piketon, Ohio enrichment facility under contract with the Department of Energy, and has been a beneficiary of the $2.7 billion DOE contract package supporting onshored enrichment capacity to offset displaced Russian supply.

On April 20, 2026, Centrus announced the selection of Geiger Brothers as the construction contractor advancing the Piketon plant expansion. The project is intended to scale enrichment capacity in support of both LEU and HALEU output. Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Centrus on April 16, 2026.

The relevance to Eagle is the integration thesis: HALEU has no domestic feedstock pipeline that does not begin with U3O8, conversion, and enrichment. The fuel-cycle build-out at Centrus is, in effect, demand-side capacity creation for which a credible domestic uranium supply base is the prerequisite. We note Eagle’s stated SMR-integrated strategy is structurally aligned with the same architecture Centrus is building.

V. Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) — Reactor developer with concentrated demand pipeline

Oklo Inc. is developing fast-fission compact reactors with complementary fuel-recycling capabilities. The Company has assembled an aggregate customer pipeline of approximately 14 GW, anchored by a 12 GW agreement with Switch for data-center power and a letter of intent with Equinix for 500 MW. Oklo is pre-revenue and pre-commercial.

On April 14, 2026, the White House issued National Science and Technology Memorandum 3, directing federal deployment of mid-power reactors in space. Oklo’s fast-fission technology is positioned as a candidate for that deployment pathway. CEO Jacob DeWitte was appointed to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in March 2026. As of mid-April 2026, OKLO had returned approximately 192% over the trailing twelve months. The consensus analyst price target was approximately $90.41, with thirteen Buy or Strong Buy ratings against one Strong Sell.

The relevance to Eagle is twofold. First, Oklo demonstrates the valuation premium the market is currently assigning to differentiated nuclear technology platforms with concentrated demand contracts — independent of operating revenue. Second, the SMR-and-advanced-reactor build-out underwrites long-term uranium demand: a 14 GW reactor pipeline implies a sustained, contracted call on domestic uranium supply that does not currently exist at scale.

VI. Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTC: PALAF) — Established producer ramping at Langer Heinrich

Paladin Energy restarted commercial production at its Langer Heinrich uranium mine in Namibia and is advancing toward nameplate capacity of approximately 6 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The restart re-establishes Paladin as one of the few non-Kazakh, non-Canadian primary uranium producers globally, and meaningfully diversifies Western utility procurement options.

The relevance to Eagle is the production-pound-per-year baseline. Paladin’s run-rate target — approximately 6 million pounds annually at full ramp — is the kind of output profile that Aurora’s 32.75-million-pound Indicated resource base could support over a multi-decade mine life subject to PFS economics, permitting, and capital availability. Paladin’s restart also illustrates the operational reality that reaching nameplate capacity from a previously suspended uranium operation typically requires a multi-quarter ramp — a useful anchor for Eagle’s own development timing as Aurora moves through PFS toward a feasibility study and eventual construction decision.

VII. Comparative summary

Reference Company Stage Production / Resource Profile Position in Fuel Cycle Eagle Nuclear (NUCL) PFS-stage 32.75 Mlbs Indicated / 4.98 Mlbs Inferred U3O8 Upstream (mining) + downstream (SMR tech) Centrus Energy (LEU) Operating / expanding Only U.S. NRC-licensed HALEU producer Conversion / enrichment Oklo Inc. (OKLO) Pre-commercial ~14 GW pipeline; pre-revenue Reactor (advanced fast fission) Paladin Energy (PALAF) In production / ramp Targeting ~6 Mlbs/year U3O8 at Langer Heinrich Upstream (mining)

The four companies sit at distinct stages and distinct points in the fuel cycle, and are not directly comparable on a valuation basis. The grouping is informative as a sector reference set: each company’s progress contributes to — and is contingent upon — the same structural domestic supply gap that Aurora is positioned to address.

VIII. Conclusion

The announcement of environmental baseline studies at Aurora is a procedurally meaningful step. It is consistent with a project advancing on a credible permitting trajectory, and it precedes the operational drill program that, on completion, is expected to support the Pre-Feasibility Study targeted for the second half of 2027. We see Eagle Nuclear Energy as positioned within a sector where the structural supply-demand gap, the policy environment, and the comparative valuations being assigned to differentiated nuclear assets all support continued institutional engagement.

For more information on Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), visit usanewsgroup.com/nucl-profile/.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/nucl-profile/

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management team of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstance and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) market risks; (ii) the effect of the Company’s previously completed business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (the “Business Combination”) on Eagle’s business relationships, performance, and business generally; (iii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; (iv) the inability to maintain the listing of Eagle’s securities on Nasdaq Capital Market or a comparable exchange; (v) the risk that the price of Eagle’s securities may be volatile; (vi) fluctuations in spot and forward markets for uranium and certain other commodities; (vii) restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Eagle operates; (viii) laws and regulations governing Eagle’s operation, exploration and development activities; (ix) Eagle’s ability to obtain or renew the licenses and permits necessary for the operation and expansion of its existing operations; and (x) risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in filings made with the SEC by Eagle from time to time, which may be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.