Blue Heron Design-Build Firm Announced as Builder and Architect for The New American Home 2027

For its 44th year, the NAHB International Builders' Show® once again features The New American Home® with Las Vegas–based Blue Heron as its builder, returning for the fourth time.

LAS VEGAS, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Heron is thrilled to announce today it has been named the official builder and architect for The New American Home (TNAH) at the 2027 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS) taking place in Las Vegas. The model home will be located within one of Las Vegas’ most established, luxury master-planned communities - the award-winning Southern Highlands, recognized for its prestigious golf club. This location provides easy touring access for attendees of IBS 2027 at the nearby Las Vegas Convention Center.

In the past, Blue Heron has been selected for TNAH as the primary builder in 2009 and the primary architect, builder, and interior designer in 2013 and 2015. Blue Heron’s expertise across each design area including sustainability continues to be revolutionary, setting an example for design-build firms across the United States. Previously, each home has centered around Blue Heron’s signature biophilic design featuring seamless indoor-outdoor living and the incorporation of its Vegas Modern™ aesthetic.

In 2026, Blue Heron unveiled its commitment to wellness-driven design with the launch of Vital Longevity™, a suite of offerings dedicated to transforming Blue Heron homes into retreats featuring wellness spaces and modalities. The plans for TNAH 2027 will showcase these aspects through a thoughtfully designed floor plan, maximizing natural light and privacy while incorporating personalized wellness benefits like infrared saunas and a red-light therapy room. The materials selected to construct the home are carefully chosen to ensure a therapeutic experience in each aspect of the home. The use of natural stone and organic textiles support a healthier indoor environment and lifestyle.

"Being selected for a fourth time to showcase a Blue Heron home on this prestigious national stage is a testament to our relentless pursuit of what’s next,” said Tyler Jones, Founder of Blue Heron. “With TNAH 2027, we are presenting a vision for how design, wellness, and technology come together to advance the human experience at home.”

The New American Home 2027, designed by Jones and the Blue Heron team, has broken ground and will be completed in October ahead of IBS 2027 happening February 2-4, 2027.

For more information, visit blueheron.com/contact/ and follow @blueheronliving on Instagram.

About Blue Heron

Blue Heron is an award-winning, full-service design-build firm founded in 2004 by architectural visionary Tyler Jones. Renowned for its Vegas Modern™ design philosophy and creating architecturally significant homes, Blue Heron is powered by innovation, precision, and a focus on wellness-driven living. The firm has delivered nearly 500 homes and numerous private communities, shaping a distinct design ethos that merges modern architecture with the surrounding landscape. Guided by its mission to push boundaries and define The Future of Home™, Blue Heron creates highly personalized residences rooted in biophilic design, advanced building systems and long-term livability. A leader in wellness-focused design, its Vital Longevity™ program enhances human performance, restoration and emotional wellbeing. Blue Heron has earned national recognition for design excellence along with multiple green building certifications. Visit blueheron.com for more information.

About TNAH

The New American Home® (TNAH) is the official show home of the NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) and showcases the industry's best practices, innovative concepts and state-of-the-art products so industry professionals can glean new ideas that they can apply to their housing projects. The program's mission is to showcase a collection of the latest building products and construction technologies, and to demonstrate how these elements can be integrated into a high-performance, energy-efficient home. The New American Home is a joint production of the NAHB Leading Suppliers Council and Professional Builder magazine.

PR Contact

blueheron@finnpartners.com