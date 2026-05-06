Diathrive Health and KardiaComplete Announce Strategic Partnership to Address Cardiometabolic Risk

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diathrive Health, the leader in chronic disease management, and AliveCor, the global leader in AI-powered cardiology, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a more comprehensive approach to cardiometabolic care for employers. The collaboration brings together Diathrive Health’s diabetes management platform and KardiaComplete ’s virtual cardiovascular care solutions to address the close link between Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diathrive Health provides unlimited diabetes testing supplies, personalized guidance from clinically trained health advisors, and real-time data insights to support long-term behavior change. KardiaComplete offers FDA-cleared, medical-grade EKG devices, along with virtual heart health programs designed to detect and manage conditions such as atrial fibrillation and hypertension.

“Diabetes and heart disease are deeply connected, yet too often they’re managed separately,” said Michael Hennessy, CEO of Diathrive Health. “By partnering with KardiaComplete, we’re giving employers a more coordinated way to support people living with diabetes while proactively addressing cardiovascular risk. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to improving outcomes through engagement, innovation, and truly integrated care.”

People living with Type 2 diabetes face a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease. However, many digital health solutions address these conditions separately, creating fragmented experiences for employers and members.

“Cardiovascular risk doesn’t exist in isolation, and neither should care,” said Ed Daley, GM and SVP, Employer and Strategic Alliances at AliveCor. “Our partnership with Diathrive Health brings together proactive diabetes management and virtual cardiovascular care to help employers identify risk earlier and support members more holistically. Together, we’re advancing a more connected approach to cardiometabolic health.”

Through this partnership, the companies will align their platforms to provide a more unified cardiometabolic solution. The initial focus is on the employer market, where the organizations will collaborate on sales efforts and coordinate implementation and member-engagement strategies.

The partnership is designed to support employers seeking more integrated approaches to chronic condition management. For more information visit kardiacomplete.com or diathrive.com.

About Diathrive Health

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Diathrive Health is a leading provider of comprehensive health solutions, focused on diabetes management and GLP-1 medication optimization. Diathrive delivers a proven diabetes solution that includes unlimited supplies, personalized care from clinical experts (RN, RD, and CDCES), and industry-leading engagement, helping employers reduce diabetes-related plan spend by up to 85%. The GLP-1 weight loss management solution incorporates hands-on physician oversight and a rigorous qualification strategy to ensure appropriate use, lower cost, and a strong return on investment (ROI) for health plans by driving sustainable weight loss.

Diathrive Health is committed to driving better health outcomes and significant savings for employers and their members.

For more information, Request a Demo and follow us on LinkedIn .



About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc., the leading provider of FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, is transforming cardiology with its medical-grade AI solutions. The company was named to the inaugural TIME World's Top Health Tech Companies 2025 list - recognition of its commitment to delivering innovative devices and services that empower patients and physicians with personalized, actionable heart data. With over 350 million ECGs recorded, the company’s Kardia devices are the most clinically validated personal ECGs in the world and can remotely detect six of the most common heart arrhythmias in just 30 seconds. The company’s latest offering, Kardia 12L ECG System, powered by KAI 12L cleared to detect 39 cardiac conditions (with determination availability varying by geography), was designed exclusively for use by healthcare providers. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients’ and customers’ heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies, addressing gaps in care and improving the treatment experience for patients across a range of disease areas. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram and Facebook .