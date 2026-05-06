DdbuShen Launches Hash-Based Coin Minting Feature: Generating Assets via Computing Power, Enabling Strategies to Create Value at the Source

Provo, Utah, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In May 2026, the fintech platform DdbuShen officially launched its hash-based coin minting feature. This signifies that users are no longer merely traders within the market; they can now become "source creators" of assets—generating brand-new digital assets by contributing hash computing power, and seamlessly integrating these assets into the platform's existing AI quantitative strategy ecosystem to form a complete closed loop, spanning from asset production to strategic value appreciation.









I. Core Mechanism: How Does Hash Computing Power "Mint" New Coins?

DdbuShen has deeply integrated hash computing capabilities with its asset issuance mechanism. Users access computing resources through the platform; the system then automatically executes hash operations and generates new digital tokens in accordance with a publicly disclosed algorithm. This process does not rely on third-party issuing bodies; instead, the computing power itself serves as the underlying credit backing for the assets.

Transparent and Verifiable: The generation record for every newly minted coin is publicly queryable on the blockchain.

Computing Power Anchoring: The value of the new coins is directly pegged to the hash computing power contributed.

Instant Minting: Once computing power is connected, new coins are automatically generated and deposited into the user's account.

II. The Value of the Closed Loop with the Existing Strategy Ecosystem

Prior to this launch, DdbuShen had already provided users with three major quantitative trading tools: Momentum Strategies, Mean Reversion Strategies, and Volatility-Adaptive Strategies. With the launch of this new feature, users can now realize a complete end-to-end cycle—from asset generation to strategic value appreciation—via the following path:

Minting: Using hash computing power to generate new coins.

Holding or Trading: The newly minted coins can be held within the platform or exchanged.

Strategic Value Appreciation: Incorporating the new coins into AI quantitative strategies, with trading executed automatically by the system.

"We are no longer merely helping users 'trade' assets; rather, we are enabling them to participate in value creation from the very moment those assets are minted." — DdbuShen Technical Team

III. How to Join the DdbuShen Platform? In just three steps, you can unlock the entire end-to-end process—from minting to trading:

1. Visit the Official Website to Register: Go to [www.ddbushen.com] and complete your account registration.

2. Connect Computing Power or Deposit Funds: Link your computing resources to participate in minting new coins, or simply deposit funds directly to launch a trading strategy.

3. Select and Activate a Feature: Activate "Hash Minting" with a single click, or select an AI quantitative strategy to have the system run automatically on your behalf.

Exclusive Offer for New Users: Register now to receive a $15 cash trial bonus, allowing you to experience all of the platform's features at zero cost.

IV. Who is this feature designed for?

Computing Power Owners: Directly convert your idle computing power into tradable assets.

Quantitative Strategy Users: Access a brand-new source of assets to diversify and enrich your strategy portfolio.

Long-Term Investors: Build a "source-level" asset allocation strategy by combining asset minting with strategic holding.

V. In a Nutshell

Through its Hash Minting feature, DdbuShen returns the power of asset generation to the user. This elevates strategic investing from merely "trading within existing markets" to "creating and growing your own assets." Join the platform today—it takes just three steps to get started.

About DdbuShen

DdbuShen is an AI-driven quantitative trading platform focused on the cryptocurrency and stock markets. We are dedicated to leveraging a strategy-driven technical architecture to enable everyday investors to participate in institutional-grade digital asset management with unparalleled simplicity.

Media Contact:

DdbuShen Media Relations

Email: support@ddbushen.com

Website: https://www.ddbushen.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and bear all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be liable for any fraudulent activity, false statements, or financial loss arising from the content of this press release.