TCMchef Announces Cooking with Traditional Medicine, a Book Blending Traditional Chinese Medicine and French Culinary Arts





Book Launch: The official cover for Cooking with Traditional Medicine by Chef Raphael Gamon, integrating French culinary technique with Traditional Chinese Medicine.

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCMchef Announces Cooking with Traditional Medicine , a Book Blending Traditional Medicine, Science, and French Culinary Technique.

TCMchef, a culinary wellness brand focused on the integration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and classical French gastronomy, announces the upcoming release of Cooking with Traditional Medicine, a 250-page illustrated cookbook designed to explore the relationship between food, gut-brain-axis, and everyday well-being.

The book presents a structured approach to cooking that combines Traditional Chinese Medicine principles with refined French culinary techniques. It is designed as both a cookbook and a self-study guide, offering readers practical ways to understand how ingredient selection, preparation methods, and dietary habits may contribute to overall lifestyle balance.

Culinary Philosophy and Concept

Cooking with Traditional Medicine is based on the idea that food preparation can be approached as a daily wellness practice to aid recovery. The book introduces accessible recipes and guidance that reflect Traditional Medicine concepts such as mind-body balance, seasonal eating, and ingredient harmony, combined with classical French cooking foundations.

The content includes an introduction to modern food science, TCM principals, illustrated recipes, nutritional insights, and practical explanations intended to help readers incorporate mindful cooking habits into daily life without requiring specialized training.

About Chef Raphael Gamon

Chef Raphael Gamon, founder and culinary director of TCMchef, is an internationally trained private chef and culinary consultant with over three decades of experience across Europe, Asia, and the United States.

His culinary foundation was developed through classical training in Switzerland and southern France, including studies at hospitality institutions such as École Hôtelière de Lausanne. He later expanded his expertise into Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-informed culinary practices through studies in Asia, including training with Eu Yan Sang International, a recognized Traditional Chinese Medicine institution.

Chef Raphael’s career spans high-end private dining, hospitality leadership, and wellness-focused culinary program development. His professional experience includes working as a private chef for international clients and designing nutrition-oriented menus for private households and wellness environments. He has also contributed to culinary concept development projects that integrate traditional nutritional principles into modern cuisine.

His work emphasizes structured nutrition, ingredient awareness, and practical approaches to everyday cooking that support balance and long-term well-being.

Culinary Career Background

Chef Raphael’s career includes extensive international experience across private service, resorts, and culinary consulting roles. His background includes:

Private chef roles for high-profile households across the United States and Europe

Culinary development work in hospitality and wellness-focused environments

Executive chef and culinary training roles in Southeast Asia and resort operations

Development of fusion cuisine concepts combining French techniques and Asian culinary traditions

Experience in menu development, culinary team training, and dietary program design





Earlier in his career, he contributed to the development of one of the first TCM-inspired French cuisine concepts in Singapore, where Traditional Chinese Medicine principles were incorporated into fine dining applications.

Book Overview

Cooking with Traditional Medicine is a 250-page illustrated cookbook that provides:

Step-by-step recipes based on traditional and modern cooking methods

Explanations of ingredient functions based on TCM-inspired concepts

A comprehensive guide teaching the TCM-Five-Element concept

Detailed comparison between the food-physiology impacting food-psychology

Guidance on balancing meals for everyday lifestyle support

Accessible adaptations of classical French dishes

Practical meal ideas for home cooking





Featured recipes include herbal chicken soups, grain-based dishes, vegetable-focused meals, and tea preparations inspired by traditional wellness practices. The book emphasizes approachable cooking techniques intended for everyday use.

Culinary Approach and Intent

The book reflects Chef Raphael Gamon’s long-standing culinary philosophy that food can be approached as part of a structured lifestyle modality. His work focuses on making traditional culinary knowledge more accessible through practical cooking methods that align with modern living.

The goal of Cooking with Traditional Medicine is to provide readers with a resource that connects culinary technique, ingredient awareness, and lifestyle habits in a simple and practical format.

“This book reflects my approach to cooking as a structured way to support everyday balance and awareness through food. It brings together classical French techniques and Traditional Chinese Medicine principles in a science validated and accessible format for home cooking,” said Chef Raphael Gamon, founder and culinary director of TCMchef.

Availability

The book is currently in preparation for release. Additional details regarding publication date, availability, and distribution will be announced in a future update.

A preview listing of the book is available online:

Cooking with Traditional Medicine - Amazon Listing .

About TCMchef

TCMchef is a culinary wellness brand focused on the integration of Traditional Chinese Medicine principles with classical French culinary techniques. The brand develops educational content, culinary concepts, and wellness-oriented food resources designed to support mindful eating and balanced lifestyle practices.

TCMchef explores the relationship between food preparation and well-being, offering practical culinary approaches that combine traditional knowledge systems with modern cooking techniques.

Social Media:

Instagram: @chefgamon

TikTok: @chefRaphael

Media Contact:

Rita Thomas

Email: amazonrita@yahoo.com

Phone: 323-803-6822

Chef Contact:

Raphael Gamon

raphael@TCMchef.com

424-288-6819

https://tcmchef.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e639d520-e8eb-4f81-9dbc-7eb56147cce8