Walmart Canada and Children’s Miracle Network Rally Canadians to Support Kids’ Health, Kick Off Annual Fundraising Campaign

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As spring blooms across the country, Walmart Canada and Children’s Miracle Network are inviting Canadians to come together to help kids in their communities receive the care they need to thrive. Every act of generosity can make a meaningful difference as children’s hospitals continue to face growing demand.

For more than three decades, Walmart Canada associates and customers have powered this annual campaign, raising and donating more than $243 million for children’s hospital foundations across the country since 1994.

From May 7-31, 2026, Walmart customers can support Canada’s children’s hospitals by donating in-store at checkout or online at Walmart.ca. Every dollar raised stays local, with 100% of donations going directly to children’s hospital foundations in communities across Canada to fund life-changing equipment, specialized treatments, and groundbreaking pediatric research. To help launch the campaign, Walmart Canada is donating $1 million, continuing its longstanding commitment to improving children’s healthcare.

“Children’s hospitals touch the lives of families in every community,” said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations. “Many of us know someone whose life has been changed by the care they received. The incredible reach of Walmart associates and customers across Canada creates a powerful network of support, providing hospitals with the funds they rely on to deliver life-changing care.”

“At Walmart Canada, supporting the communities we serve is core to who we are,” said Sara Gugula, Chief People Officer Walmart Canada. “Each spring, our annual campaign brings together over 100,000 associates and millions of customers across the country with a collective goal — helping kids and families when they need it most. We’re proud to stand alongside Children’s Miracle Network to make a meaningful difference for children’s health across Canada.”

In Walmart stores nationwide, patient ambassadors will share their inspiring stories, bringing to life the real impact of community generosity. Customers are encouraged to learn about their local patient ambassador and see firsthand how their support helps children and families receiving care at children’s hospitals.

One such patient is Kate. When Kate was just three weeks old, she was diagnosed with adrenal insufficiency, a rare and life-threatening condition. With support from donor-funded training at McMaster Children’s Hospital, her family learned to manage her care at home. Today, thanks to specialized care and tailored ongoing support, Kate is a thriving teen who loves soccer and horseback riding. View her story here.

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About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $940 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Children’s Miracle Network

Children’s Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 13 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support its mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit the Children’s Miracle Network website to learn more about its cause. In Canada, Children’s Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations®.

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For more information:

Lesley Goldstein, Director, Communications and Member Services, Children’s Miracle Network, lgoldstein@childrenshospitals.ca

Felicia Fefer, Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada, Felicia.Fefer@walmart.com