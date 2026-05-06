ACWA Names Nemeth as Executive Director

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth has been selected to lead the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) as its next executive director, President Ernie Avila announced today.

Her selection follows a nationwide recruitment process and overwhelming support of the association’s Board of Directors. Effective Sept. 1, Nemeth will oversee staff of the nation’s largest statewide coalition of public water agencies. Based in Sacramento, ACWA represents approximately 470 members responsible for 90 percent of the water delivered to cities, farms and businesses across California.

Nemeth will lead a staff of more than 40, including a Washington D.C.-based office, supporting state and federal advocacy, educational outreach and events. ACWA’s membership includes urban, rural and agricultural water suppliers of all sizes throughout California. She will lead ACWA as its first female executive director in the association’s 116-year history.

“Karla Nemeth brings deep expertise and a proven track record navigating California’s most complex water challenges,” said ACWA President Ernie Avila. “Her leadership will strengthen ACWA’s role as a leading voice and advocate for water agencies across the state.”

Nemeth has served as Department of Water Resources (DWR) director since her appointment by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018 and was reappointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom the following year. DWR manages and protects California’s water resources and supports the reliability of the state’s electrical grid.

During her tenure, Nemeth led DWR’s efforts to adapt to more extreme weather driven by climate change, including investments in atmospheric and runoff forecasting, and aging and green infrastructure; better management of groundwater supplies; and programs to strengthen local water resilience.

In 2024, Newsom tasked her with implementation of key water projects to achieve his “Water Supply Strategy – Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future,” including modernizing California’s water conveyance infrastructure, executing agreements in support of the Healthy Rivers and Landscapes Program, and stabilizing Colorado River supplies.

Prior to joining DWR, Nemeth worked at the California Natural Resources Agency as Gov. Brown’s deputy secretary and senior advisor for water policy. She also served as Bay Delta Conservation Plan project manager from 2009 to 2014.



Nemeth holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and Latin American studies from the University of California, San Diego, and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Washington.



ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | C (916) 669-2387

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c5da3a4-b05e-4364-8add-2c7cde74cc90