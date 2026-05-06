E-Power Inc. Announces Major Strategic Breakthrough with $252 Million Multi-Phase Microgrid Agreement to Power California Expansion

DOVER, USA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. (“E-Power”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading provider of AI Data Center (AIDC) microgrid solutions and advanced battery materials, today announced a major milestone in its North American expansion with the signing of a landmark three-phase Microgrid Construction & Services Agreement with ZL Bio LLC. The project, located in Middletown, California, represents a significant breakthrough in the deployment of large-scale, resilient energy infrastructure for industrial-grade cultivation.

A Scalable Breakthrough in Energy Infrastructure

The Agreement establishes a comprehensive roadmap to scale ZL Bio’s power capacity from 3 MW to 50 MW, utilizing a sophisticated "Solar + Storage + Backup" architecture. This strategic framework allows for seamless expansion across three development phases, ensuring that energy supply precisely matches the operational growth of ZL Bio’s 6,000-unit greenhouse facility.

Phase 1 (3 MW): Immediate mobilization to power 330 greenhouse units with a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $15.12 million .

Immediate mobilization to power 330 greenhouse units with a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of . Phase 2 (+6 MW): Incremental scale-up to 9 MW cumulative capacity serving 997 units, valued at $30.24 million .

Incremental scale-up to 9 MW cumulative capacity serving 997 units, valued at . Phase 3 (+41 MW): A massive industrial expansion to 50 MW serving 6,000 units, bringing the total project CAPEX to approximately $252 million.

Technical Excellence and Unparalleled Reliability

Under the terms of the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) agreement, E-Power will deliver a turnkey microgrid solution featuring Tier-1 bifacial solar modules and high-safety Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Key technical breakthroughs in this project include:

Instantaneous Islanding: The system is engineered to detect grid disturbances and transition to "island mode" within 20ms, ensuring zero downtime for critical environmental controls.

The system is engineered to detect grid disturbances and transition to "island mode" within 20ms, ensuring zero downtime for critical environmental controls. Intelligent Energy Management: Utilization of a proprietary EMS/SCADA platform for 24/7 remote monitoring, automated load shedding, and demand response.

Utilization of a proprietary EMS/SCADA platform for 24/7 remote monitoring, automated load shedding, and demand response. Guaranteed Performance: E-Power has committed to a 99.5% system availability guarantee and a bankable solar yield protection plan.

Management Commentary

"This $252 million agreement marks a major breakthrough for E-Power as we solidify our position as a premier provider of mission-critical energy infrastructure in the United States," said Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of E-Power Inc. "By solving the complex energy needs of ZL Bio with our integrated microgrid technology, we are demonstrating that E-Power can deliver the scale, reliability, and technical sophistication required by the next generation of high-demand industrial and AI-driven enterprises."

Long-Term Operations and Maintenance

In addition to construction, the partnership includes a long-term Operations & Maintenance (O&M) commitment. E-Power will provide 24/7 remote monitoring, quarterly technical inspections, and a high-priority Emergency Response Service Level Agreement (SLA) to maintain maximum uptime for the facility.

About E-Power Inc.

E-Power Inc., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons .The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make E-Power a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in the world starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China's macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company: IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +1 4084890472