Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

 | Source: Bogota Savings Bank Bogota Savings Bank

TEANECK, N.J., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) (the “Company”), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 of $706,000, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $731,000, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. 

As of March 31, 2026, 14,313 shares of the Company’s common stock have been repurchased pursuant to the Company’s current stock repurchase program at a cost of $119,000. Pursuant to the current repurchase program, the Company was authorized to repurchase up to 237,590 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC). The repurchase program does not have a scheduled expiration date and the Board of Directors has the right to suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

Other Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets decreased $27.7 million, or 3.1%, to $877.2 million at March 31, 2026 from $904.9 million at December 31, 2025, due largely to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, securities and loans.

  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased $7.7 million, or 21.6%, to $27.9 million at March 31, 2026 from $35.6 million at December 31, 2025 as excess funds from increased borrowings, security maturities and loan payments were used to offset deposit outflows.

  • Securities decreased $13.2 million, or 8.4%, to $144.9 million at March 31, 2026 from $158.1 million at December 31, 2025 due to principal repayments of mortgage-backed securities and maturities of corporate bonds.  

  • Net loans decreased $8.2 million, or 1.3%, to $639.4 million at March 31, 2026 from $647.6 million at December 31, 2025, primarily due to decreases in residential mortgages, commercial and construction loans, offset by an increase in multi-family loans.

  • Total deposits at March 31, 2026 were $600.9 million, decreasing $51.6 million, or 7.9%, compared to $652.4 million at December 31, 2025, due to a $65.4 million decrease in certificates of deposit of which $20.1 was for a decrease in brokered deposits. The decrease was offset by a $1.3 million increase in money market accounts, a $5.3 million increase in savings accounts and a $6.5 million increase in NOW accounts. The average rate on deposits decreased 45 basis points to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2026 from 3.87% from comparable period a year ago, which was due to lower interest rates and average balances of certificates of deposit.

  • Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances increased $22.6 million, or 24.2% to $115.9 million at March 31, 2026 from $93.3 million as of December 31, 2025.  The increase in borrowings was largely attributable to the outflow of deposits during the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Kevin Pace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said “Core operating earnings for the first quarter improved year over year with a 23% increase in net interest income that supported growth in our income before taxes.  We continue to make strides in our net interest margin, which grew from 1.66% (1st quarter 2025) to 2.20% (1st quarter 2026).  Our balance sheet remains strong, and capital levels are robust. Credit quality remains stable and within our expectations.”

“We remain focused on what matters most – serving our clients, positioning the bank for sustainable long-term growth and delivering consistent value to our shareholders." 

Income Statement Analysis

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025

Net income decreased $25,000 to $706,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from a net income of $731,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $568,000 in non-interest income and an increase of $240,000 in income taxes, partially offset by an increase of $703,000 in net interest income, an increase of $130,000 in the provision for credit losses and a decrease of $80,000 in non-interest expense.

Interest income decreased $435,000, or 4.0%, to $10.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $10.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents decreased $142,000, or 53.6%, to $123,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $265,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to a $5.3 million decrease in the average balance to $11.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $16.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, reflecting an increase in securities and a reduction of borrowings.  This was also due to a 203-basis point decrease in the average yield from 6.37% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 4.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 resulting from the lower interest rate environment.

Interest income on loans decreased $615,000, or 7.1%, to $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 which was primarily due to a $57.2 million decrease in the average balance to $647.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $705.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, slightly offset by a five basis point increase in the average yield from 4.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 4.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Interest income on securities increased $431,000, or 23.5%, to $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, from $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to an 88 basis point increase in the average yield from 5.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, to 5.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.  The increase was also due to a $7.6 million increase in the average balance to $152.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, from $145.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Interest expense decreased $1.3 million, or 17.3%, from $7.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $6.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 due to lower costs on deposits and lower balances on borrowings.  During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the use of hedges increased the interest expense on the FHLB advances and brokered deposits by $37,000. At March 31, 2026, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $67.5 million, while fair value hedges totaled $30.0 million in notional value. 

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $772,000, or 13.4%, to $5.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was due to a 45-basis point decrease in the average cost of deposits to 3.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from 3.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in the average cost of deposits was due to the lower interest rate environment and a decrease in the rate paid on certificates of deposit offset by an increase in the rate paid on transactional accounts. Our rates on certificates of deposit decreased 60 basis points to 3.65% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from 4.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and the average balances of certificates of deposit decreased $24.9 million to $459.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $484.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The average balance of NOW/money market accounts and savings accounts increased $4.6 million and $9.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, respectively, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Interest expense on FHLB advances decreased $496,000, or 31.6%, from $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of $61.1 million to $97.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $158.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.  The decrease was offset by an increase in the average cost of borrowings of 46 basis points to 4.48% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from 4.02% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to the new borrowings being shorter durations at higher rates.

Net interest income increased $833,000, or 23.2%, to $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $3.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.  The increase reflected a 48-basis point increase in our net interest rate spread to 1.60% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from 1.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Our net interest margin increased 54 basis points to 2.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from 1.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

We recorded a $50,000 provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $80,000 recovery for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to higher delinquent commercial loan balances.  

Non-interest income decreased $568,000, or 63.9%, to $321,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from $889,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to a death benefit received related to a former employee.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, non-interest expense decreased $80,000, or 2.1%, compared to the comparable March 31, 2025 period. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $27,000, or 1.3%, due to lower headcount. FDIC insurance premiums decreased $8,000, or 7.1%, due to lower deposit balances in 2026. Data processing expense decreased $45,000, or 14.2%, due to lower processing costs. Director fees decreased $21,000, or 13.1%, due to fewer members on the board. The decrease in advertising expense of $54,000, or 50.7%, was due to reduced promotions for branch locations and less promotions on deposit and loan products. Professional fees increased $44,000, or 21.9%, due to higher legal costs in 2026. Occupancy and equipment increased $31,000, or 4.6%, due to higher snow removal costs in 2026.

Income tax expense increased $240,000 to an expense of $212,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from a $28,000 benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase was due to an increase of $755,000 in pre-tax income. 

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $877.2 million at March 31, 2026, representing a decrease of $27.7 million, or 3.1%, from December 31, 2025.  Cash and cash equivalents decreased $7.7 million during the period primarily as excess funds from increased borrowings, security maturities and loan payments were used to offset deposits outflows. Net loans decreased $8.2 million, or 1.30%, due to $17.3 million in repayments, partially offset by new production of $9.1 million. This resulted in a $5.4 million decrease in the balance of residential loans, a $3.2 million decrease in construction loans and a decrease of $4.4 million of commercial loans, offset by a $5.2 million increase in multi-family loans.  Due to the interest rate environment, we have seen a decrease in demand for residential and construction loans, which have been primary drivers of our loan growth in recent periods.  Securities available for sale decreased $13.2 million or 8.4%, due to repayments of mortgage-backed securities and maturities of corporate bonds. 

Delinquent loans increased $1.3 million to $28.1 million, or 4.39% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, compared to $26.8 million at December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase in commercial real estate loans associated with several large loans that have been either 30 or 60 days past due.  All delinquent loans are considered well-secured. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets increased from $13.3 million at December 31, 2025 to $13.5 million, which represented 1.54% of total assets at March 31, 2026. No loans were charged off during the three months ended March 31, 2026 or March 31, 2025. The Company’s allowance for credit losses related to loans was 0.40% of total loans and 19.69% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2026 compared to 0.39% of total loans and 19.38% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2025.  The Bank has limited exposure to commercial real estate loans secured by office space. 

Total liabilities decreased $28.8 million, or 3.8%, to $735.2 million mainly due to a $51.6 million decrease in deposits offset by an increase in borrowings. Total deposits decreased $51.6 million, or 7.9%, to $600.9 million at March 31, 2026 from $652.4 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in deposits reflected a decrease in certificate of deposit accounts, which decreased by $65.4 million to $428.6 million at March 31, 2026 from $493.9 million at December 31, 2025 . This decrease was offset by savings accounts which increased by $5.3 million from $54.6 million at December 31, 2025 to $59.8 million at March 31, 2026 a increase in NOW deposit accounts, which decreased by $6.5 million to $72.0 million from $65.5 million at December 31, 2025, an increase in money market deposit accounts, which increased by $1.3 million to $11.5 million from $10.2 million at December 31, 2025, and by a increase in noninterest bearing demand accounts, which increased by $763,000 from $28.2 million at December 31, 2025 to $28.9 million at March 31, 2026.  At March 31, 2026, brokered deposits were $89.6 million or 14.9% of deposits and municipal deposits were $48.5 million or 8.1% of deposits.  At March 31, 2026, uninsured deposits represented 8.7% of the Bank’s total deposits. FHLB advances increased $22.6 million, or 24.2%, due to the use of borrowings to offset deposit outflows.  Short-term borrowings increased $38.5 million, or 192.5%, to $58.5 million at March 31, 2026 from $20.0 million at December 31, 2025, while long-term borrowings decreased $15.9 million, or 21.7%, to $57.4 million at March 31, 2026 from $73.3 million at December 31, 2025.  Total borrowing capacity at the FHLB is $236.4 million, of which $115.9 million has been advanced.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $1.1 million to $142.1 million, primarily due to net income of $706,000 and less changes in other comprehensive income of $283,000. At March 31, 2026, the Company’s ratio of average stockholders’ equity-to-total assets was 16.28%, compared to 14.59% at December 31, 2025.

About Bogota Financial Corp.

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from seven offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Upper Saddle River, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany and Teaneck, New Jersey and operates a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses, the impact of a potential federal government shutdown, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the availability of low-cost funding; our continued reliance on brokered and municipal deposits; demand for loans in our market area; changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, economic assumptions or changes in our methodology, either of which may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation, increases in non-performing and classified loans, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical  events; a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies; failure to retain or attract employees and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


 
BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(unaudited)
 
  As of  As of 
  March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025 
Assets        
Cash and due from banks $13,090,589  $11,584,648 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  14,834,095   24,013,947 
Cash and cash equivalents  27,924,684   35,598,595 
         
Securities available for sale, at fair value  144,852,570   158,064,631 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,579,949 and $2,529,949, respectively  639,410,532   647,645,607 
Premises and equipment, net  4,336,207   4,399,202 
FHLB stock and other restricted securities  6,419,500   5,403,900 
Accrued interest receivable  4,471,378   4,261,410 
Core deposit intangibles  97,521   107,604 
Bank-owned life insurance  31,997,147   31,774,855 
Right of use asset  10,684,772   10,265,125 
Investment in limited partnership  2,413,320   2,413,320 
Other assets  4,637,434   5,013,251 
Total Assets $877,245,065  $904,947,500 
Liabilities and Equity        
Non-interest bearing deposits $28,940,853  $28,177,516 
Interest bearing deposits  571,930,788   624,269,541 
Total deposits  600,871,641   652,447,057 
         
FHLB advances-short term  58,500,000   20,000,000 
FHLB advances-long term  57,425,424   73,322,132 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance  2,879,987   2,591,007 
Lease liabilities  10,883,252   10,434,759 
Other liabilities  4,632,391   5,244,197 
Total liabilities  735,192,695   764,039,152 
         
Stockholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025      
Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 12,910,531 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 12,925,572 at December 31, 2025  129,105   129,255 
Additional paid-in capital  55,029,197   54,949,369 
Retained earnings  92,803,372   92,097,426 
Unearned ESOP shares (349,594 shares at March 31, 2026 and 356,188 shares at December 31, 2025)  (4,144,090)  (4,219,390)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (1,765,214)  (2,048,312)
Total stockholders’ equity  142,052,370   140,908,348 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $877,245,065  $904,947,500 


 
BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Interest income        
Loans, including fees $7,987,603  $8,603,129 
Securities        
 Taxable  2,261,418   1,830,394 
 Tax-exempt  2,889   2,895 
Other interest-earning assets  236,587   487,171 
     Total interest income  10,488,497   10,923,589 
Interest expense        
Deposits  4,990,259   5,762,324 
FHLB advances  1,071,747   1,568,027 
     Total interest expense  6,062,006   7,330,351 
Net interest income  4,426,491   3,593,238 
Provision (recovery) for credit losses  50,000   (80,000)
Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses  4,376,491   3,673,238 
Non-interest income        
Fees and service charges  65,151   55,819 
Gain on sale of loans     29,062 
Bank-owned life insurance  222,292   762,231 
Other  33,804   42,260 
     Total non-interest income  321,247   889,372 
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits  2,052,846   2,080,199 
Occupancy and equipment  702,357   671,469 
FDIC insurance assessment  99,000   106,586 
Data processing  270,715   315,697 
Advertising  52,000   105,500 
Director fees  138,631   159,444 
Professional fees  242,281   198,730 
Other  221,828   222,045 
     Total non-interest expense  3,779,658   3,859,670 
Income before income taxes  918,080   702,940 
Income tax expense (benefit)  212,134   (28,007)
Net income $705,946  $730,947 
Earnings per Share - basic $0.06  $0.06 
Earnings per Share - diluted $0.06  $0.06 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  12,605,383   12,649,573 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  12,607,136   12,650,520 


 
BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED RATIOS
(unaudited)
 
  At or For the Three Months 
  Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Performance Ratios (1):        
Return on average assets (2)  0.08%  0.08%
Return on average equity (3)  0.50%  0.53%
Interest rate spread (4)  1.60%  1.12%
Net interest margin (5)  2.20%  1.66%
Efficiency ratio (6)  79.61%  86.10%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  117.57%  114.03%
Net loans to deposits  106.41%  110.81%
Average equity to average assets (7)  16.28%  14.59%
Capital Ratios:        
Tier 1 capital to average assets  15.09%  15.00%
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans  0.40%  0.37%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans  19.69%  18.65%
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period  0.00%  0.00%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans  2.04%  1.97%
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets  1.54%  1.49%


(1)Certain performance ratios for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 are annualized.
(2)Represents net income divided by average total assets.
(3)Represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(4)Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2026 and 2025.
(5)Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2026 and 2025.
(6)Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(7)Represents average stockholders’ equity divided by average total assets.
   

LOANS

Loans are summarized as follows at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025:

  March 31,  December 31, 
  2026  2025 
  (unaudited) 
Real estate:        
Residential First Mortgage $438,468,814  $443,894,498 
Commercial Real Estate  117,603,193   121,960,681 
Multi-Family Real Estate  64,133,297   58,944,579 
Construction  18,852,024   22,046,399 
Commercial and Industrial  2,816,976   3,211,338 
Consumer  116,177   118,061 
Total loans  641,990,481   650,175,556 
Allowance for credit losses  (2,579,949)  (2,529,949)
Net loans $639,410,532  $647,645,607 
         

The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated:

  At March 31,  At December 31, 
  2026  2025 
  Amount  Percent  Average
Rate		  Amount  Percent  Average
Rate		 
                         
  (unaudited) 
Noninterest bearing demand accounts $28,940,853   4.82%  % $28,177,516   4.32%  %
NOW accounts  72,004,737   11.98%  2.85   65,532,122   10.04%  2.76 
Money market accounts  11,539,538   1.92%  0.40   10,244,512   1.57%  0.44 
Savings accounts  59,820,146   9.96%  2.40   54,558,439   8.36%  2.13 
Certificates of deposit  428,566,367   71.32%  3.59   493,934,468   75.70%  3.75 
Total $600,871,641   100.00%  3.15% $652,447,057   100.00%  3.30%
                         

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates 

The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
  Average
Balance		  Interest and
Dividends		  Yield/ Cost  Average
Balance		  Interest and
Dividends		  Yield/ Cost 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Assets: (unaudited) 
Cash and cash equivalents $11,314  $123   4.34% $16,601  $265   6.37%
Loans  647,897   7,988   4.93%  705,095   8,603   4.88%
Securities  152,904   2,264   5.93%  145,280   1,833   5.05%
Other interest-earning assets  5,572   113   8.16%  8,305   222   10.72%
     Total interest-earning assets  817,687   10,488   5.13%  918,916   10,923   4.60%
                         
Non-interest-earning assets  51,362           68,251         
     Total assets $869,049          $943,532         
Liabilities and equity:                        
NOW and money market accounts $83,968  $543   2.62% $79,400  $458   2.34%
Savings accounts  55,112   317   2.33%  45,832   225   1.99%
Certificates of deposit (1)  459,342   4,130   3.65%  484,253   5,079   4.25%
     Total interes1t-bearing deposits  598,422   4,990   3.38%  609,485   5,762   3.83%
                         
FHLB advances (1)  97,061   1,072   4.48%  158,116   1,568   4.02%
     Total interest-bearing liabilities  695,483   6,062   3.53%  767,601   7,330   3.87%
Non-interest-bearing deposits  29,264           32,763         
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  2,821           5,463         
     Total liabilities  727,568           805,827         
                         
Total equity  141,481           137,705         
     Total liabilities and equity $869,049          $943,532         
Net interest income     $4,426          $3,593     
Interest rate spread (2)          1.60%          1.12%
Net interest margin (3)          2.20%          1.66%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  117.57%          114.03%        


1.Cash flow and fair value hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the net effect on interest expense on the FHLB advances and certificates of deposit was an increased expense of $37,000 and a reduced expense of $177,000, respectively.
2.Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
3.Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
  

Rate/Volume Analysis

The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 
  Compared to 
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 
  Increase (Decrease) Due to 
  Volume  Rate  Net 
  (In thousands) 
Interest income: (unaudited) 
Cash and cash equivalents $(71) $(71) $(142)
Loans receivable  (1,172)  557   (615)
Securities  100   331   431 
Other interest earning assets  (63)  (46)  (109)
     Total interest-earning assets  (1,206)  771   (435)
             
Interest expense:            
NOW and money market accounts  28   57   85 
Savings accounts  50   42   92 
Certificates of deposit  (253)  (696)  (949)
FHLB advances  (1,505)  1,009   (496)
     Total interest-bearing liabilities  (1,681)  413   (1,268)
Net increase in net interest income $474  $359  $833 
             

Contacts
Kevin Pace – President & CEO, 201-862-0660 ext. 1110


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