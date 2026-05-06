SaintQuant Expands Free AI Crypto Trading Bot Access in 2026, Empowering Beginners to Automate Passive Income With No Experience Required

Cairns, QLD, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant , the AI-powered crypto trading platform, today announced the expansion of its free AI crypto trading bot program — giving any investor access to fully automated strategies with zero coding, zero prior trading knowledge, and zero long-term commitment required.

As demand for hands-off automated crypto trading reaches record highs in 2026, most platforms entering the space make broad accessibility claims without a single verifiable performance figure to support them. SaintQuant takes the opposite position: every metric is published, every strategy is live-dated, and every user's capital is returned in full at the end of each contract cycle.





Getting Started Takes Three Minutes

There is no API configuration, no chart reading, and no strategy-building required. Users register free at saintquant.com/register , select a pre-built AI strategy labelled with its risk level and target return, deposit funds, and activate. The bot begins executing trades immediately — monitoring markets, managing risk, and adjusting positions around the clock with no ongoing input needed.

At the end of every contract cycle, 100% of the original deposit plus earned profit is returned directly to the user's account. No subscriptions. No lock-ups. No hidden fees.

The free entry point — the AI QuickStart Starter plan — runs for 10 days at a $99 deposit. No credit card required to register.

Automation That Actually Manages Risk

Where many free bot platforms stop at execution, SaintQuant runs a full risk management layer in parallel with every active strategy: automated stop-losses, real-time exposure monitoring, and dynamic position sizing operating continuously in the background.

Funds never leave the user's exchange. SaintQuant connects to Binance, Bybit, Bitget, BingX, OKX, KuCoin, Kraken, and Coinbase via read-and-trade API — no withdrawal permissions are ever granted to the platform. Users retain full custody of their assets throughout.

Strategy options scale from conservative DCA bots designed for long-term accumulation to high-frequency scalping strategies for larger capital — each live-dated, risk-labelled, and performance-tracked from the first day of operation.

Verified by Users, Covered by Media

SaintQuant's performance is not self-reported. Independent third-party ratings across major review platforms stand at Trustpilot 4.0. The platform has been featured in MarketWatch, Benzinga, TradingView, Binance Square, AMBCrypto, PR Newswire, and GlobeNewswire.

"The biggest reason people don't start with automated crypto trading isn't fear of the market," said a SaintQuant spokesperson. "It's friction — they open a platform, see a wall of settings, and close the tab. We've eliminated that wall. Register, pick a strategy, and the AI handles everything else."

Who the Free Trial Is Built For

The 2026 program expansion is aimed at three groups historically underserved by trading technology: complete beginners who assumed automation required technical skills they don't have; busy professionals seeking passive income without daily chart monitoring; and former Telegram signal followers who are done relying on unverified human tips.

New users can activate their first strategy free at saintquant . The 10-day Starter plan delivers full live access — real trades, real market conditions, capital plus profit returned at the end of the trial period.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is an AI-powered quantitative crypto trading platform operated by SAIN PTY LTD (Australian-registered). Serving 150,000+ traders globally since 2021, the platform has executed 4M+ trades across DCA, Grid, Swing, and Scalping bot strategies connected to eight major exchanges.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency trading involves substantial risk including possible loss of principal. Target ROI figures are estimated based on historical strategy performance and are not guaranteed. Past performance does not predict future results.