SaintQuant Announces Beginner-Friendly, No-Code AI Trading Platform for Today's Volatile 2026 Markets

CAIRNS, Queensland, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of late June 2026, cryptocurrency markets remain highly volatile, with Bitcoin trading in the low-$60,000 range after falling sharply from its October 2025 highs. Persistent macro pressure and shifting risk sentiment have kept prices swinging in both directions. In conditions like these, a recurring question faces everyday investors: how do you stay consistent and avoid missing signals in a market that never sleeps — without becoming a full-time trader?

This year, SaintQuant has introduced a no-code AI trading platform designed to answer exactly that. Built for users who want automated trading without technical complexity, SaintQuant combines real-time market analysis, quantitative strategy execution, and built-in risk management into a single platform that runs 24/7. New users can explore live strategies through a $99 free starter trial credit and a $7 instant cash bonus at registration, with no coding or prior trading experience required. More information is available at SaintQuant.com.

"At SaintQuant, our goal is to simplify modern trading through intelligent AI automation," said a SaintQuant spokesperson. "We want to help users navigate fast-moving markets with greater confidence, precision, and efficiency — without the complexity traditionally associated with investing, and without losing sight of risk management."

SaintQuant Brings Quantitative AI Strategies to Everyday Investors in 2026

SaintQuant is a quantitative AI trading platform that combines real-time algorithms, automated trade execution, and disciplined risk controls. Rather than acting as a simple signal tracker, it functions as a fully integrated automated trading system that manages strategy execution and market monitoring on the user's behalf — across cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures from a single account.

The platform offers a range of pre-built strategy tiers suited to different goals and risk tolerances, including its higher-performing Institutional Pro and Hedge Fund Tier options. These strategies are designed to pursue steady, rules-based returns across varying market conditions rather than depending on prices moving in a single direction. As with all trading, outcomes depend on market conditions, and SaintQuant emphasizes that returns are pursued through disciplined models, not guaranteed.

Core SaintQuant Functionality

Built-in risk management. Risk controls such as exposure limits and disciplined position sizing are structured directly into each strategy to help reduce emotional or reactive mistakes. Multiple trading strategies. A diverse set of quantitative models executes across different markets and conditions. 24/7 automated execution. The system carries out continuous, real-time market analysis and trade execution around the clock.

SaintQuant removes the need for users to manually build trading models, configure strategies, or interpret large volumes of raw market data, offering a straightforward, user-friendly experience for beginners and experienced investors alike.

Getting Started With SaintQuant

Creating a SaintQuant account takes only an email address to begin. New users can claim the $99 free trial credit and $7 registration bonus, then select a pre-built strategy aligned with their financial goals and risk tolerance. The platform handles execution and monitoring automatically, while users retain the ability to review performance, adjust their allocation, or withdraw funds.

Prospective users can learn more or create an account by visiting SaintQuant's official website.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code, AI-powered automated trading platform built for users who want automated trading without technical complexity. Its AI-driven systems combine real-time quantitative modeling, continuous automated execution, and built-in risk management to offer investors a streamlined trading experience across cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures. By handling strategy management and market monitoring automatically, SaintQuant aims to give both retail and institutional investors access to quantitative trading across all market conditions.

Media Contact

Name: Ryan.Mitchell

Email: ryan.mitchell@saintquant.com

Website: https://saintquant.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice, nor a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Cryptocurrency and other trading is highly volatile and involves significant risk, including the possible loss of capital. No strategy guarantees returns or protection against loss. Readers should conduct their own research and consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment decision. The issuer of this press release is solely responsible for its content.