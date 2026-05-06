Gray Media and Block Communications Close Station Transaction

ATLANTA, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. today closed on its previously announced transaction with Block Communications, Inc. for a total purchase price of $80 million. This transaction expanded Gray’s portfolio of strong local news stations with additional television stations located in Louisville, Kentucky; Springfield-Decatur, Illinois; and Lima, Ohio.

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 120 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 81 markets with the top-rated television station and 103 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 119 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com .





Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

# # #