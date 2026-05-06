Ballad Health Academy welcomes second class of students amid new program offerings and expansions

37604, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Ballad Health welcomed a record second class of 207 students to its Ballad Health Academy program with a series of events hosted at area high schools during National Nurses Week.

Launched in 2025 with an inaugural class of 243 students across seven high schools and 11 middle schools in six Northeast Tennessee school districts, the Ballad Health Academy serves as both a unique career development program for high school students across the Appalachian Highlands and as a forward-thinking strategy to address workforce shortages in healthcare by creating local talent pipelines. Supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the program takes an innovative school-within-a-school approach to create accelerated pathways from high school into healthcare careers.

“Ballad Health Academy Signing Day marks an important step in a program designed to meet a national workforce challenge with a distinctly local solution,” said Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health. “While healthcare workforce shortages are not unique to our region, the way we are addressing them is — by growing our own talent in partnership with local schools and investing in students early to build a sustainable pipeline for the future. Through this academy, students aren’t just preparing for careers in healthcare; they are beginning to see a vision for their own futures and how they can give back to the communities they call home. Ballad Health’s continued investment in technology, mentorship and innovative learning models reflects our commitment to strengthening both our workforce and the long-term health of the Appalachian Highlands.”

The signing days, modeled after signing celebrations for student athletes, serve as a milestone for students beginning their journey toward a career in healthcare. Signing ceremonies were held at Elizabethton High School, Tennessee High School in Bristol, Greeneville High School, Sullivan East High School in Bluff City, West Ridge High School in Blountville and Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, in addition to a ceremony at Science Hill High School on May 6, National Nurses Day.

“Career and Technical Education (CTE) is a growing focus for both students and education leaders as a high school degree no longer guarantees a well-paying job,” said Science Hill High School Principal Dr. Carmen Bryant. “Partnering with Ballad Health allows schools to provide opportunities to their students that will support them far beyond graduation.”

While students are completing the program in high school, they will have the opportunity to become qualified as Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs). Those seniors who opt to take additional courses through educational partners, Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Elizabethton and Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Morristown, will graduate as Licensed Professional Nurses (LPNs).

“Inspiring young people to consider nursing and healthcare roles through the Ballad Health Academy is critical to the future of healthcare in our region,” said Dr. Lisa Smithgall, Ballad Health’s chief nursing executive. “By completing healthcare-related education while still in high school, these students will graduate prepared to begin licensed nursing roles in a profession that offers meaningful opportunities for both personal and professional growth. The increasing number of high school students committing to healthcare careers will significantly impact care in our communities for years to come.”

Graduates of the program are guaranteed interviews for roles at Ballad Health upon completion, helping launch careers that offer family-sustaining wages immediately after high school graduation.

New in 2026

Family events: Ballad Health Academy hosted students and their families at Northeast State Community College and East Tennessee State University’s College of Nursing for career exploration events. The open houses allowed parents and students to explore postsecondary healthcare education through question-and-answer sessions, talks with current nursing students and campus visits.

Mobile simulation labs: Launched in August 2025, the Ballad Health Academy simulation lab allows the program to bring advanced lab capabilities to schools across the Appalachian Highlands, improving access to hands-on training. The custom-designed bus is equipped with two exam tables, blood pressure cuffs and interactive monitors to simulate real clinical experiences for up to 15 students at a time. During the 2025-26 school year, the lab saw more than 5,000 student visitors from both participating high schools and middle schools, generating interest in healthcare among younger students.

Project-based learning labs: In partnership with Science Hill High School, Ballad Health Academy developed and piloted topical labs in biology courses, impacting both Ballad Health Academy students and the general student population.

Online class adjustments: With support from the Niswonger Foundation, specially designed online courses are now available to Ballad Health Academy students. Covering subjects including economics, U.S. government, personal finance, lifetime wellness and computer science, the online format allows students to meet graduation requirements while staying fully engaged in other high school opportunities such as band, JROTC and Advanced Placement courses.

In addition to a comprehensive educational curriculum and hands-on experience through clinical rotations, the Ballad Health Academy provides one-on-one mentorship support to ensure student success. Students are not only matched with a Nurse Mentor during clinical rotations but also meet weekly with a Pathway Advisor.

“With training and career counseling provided through the Ballad Health Academy, we are creating opportunities for students to give back to their communities,” said Ballad Health Chief Academic Officer Dr. Matthew Loos. “I truly believe the seeds we are planting today are going to be transformational for our communities and for our region.”

Ballad Health Academy is part of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ more than $250 million effort to create high schools in 13 communities around the nation that will directly graduate students into high-demand healthcare jobs with family-sustaining wages. Ballad Health Academy is unique among these programs by allowing students to remain enrolled at their high school, using a school-within-a-school approach, to adapt to its rural environment.

“Ballad Health is showing what’s possible when healthcare and education systems come together to invest in local talent,” said Jenny Kane, who leads career and technical education programs at Bloomberg Philanthropies. “This program is a national model for rural innovation, bridging the gap between high school and high-impact healthcare careers to strengthen the region’s future.”

For more information about the Ballad Health Academy, please visit balladhealthacademy.org.

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About Ballad Health

Ballad Health is an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. Our system of 20 hospitals, post-acute care and behavioral health services, and a large multi-specialty group physician practice works closely with an active independent medical community and community stakeholders to improve the health and well-being of close to one million people. By leading in the adoption of value-based payments, addressing health-related social needs, funding clinical and health systems research and committing to long-term investments in strong children and families in our region, Ballad Health is striving to become a national model for rural health and healthcare. Learn more at www.BalladHealth.org.

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