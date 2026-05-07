Zelluna ASA: First Quarter 2026 results

Oslo, 7 May 2026 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic "off-the-shelf" T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers, today presents its results for the first quarter 2026.

Webcast scheduled for 7 May 2026 at 08:30 CET. Link to webcast here.

Operational Highlights Q1 2026:

First clinical site activated:

As announced yesterday, Zelluna has activated its first clinical site, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom. This marks the transition from clinical preparation to the execution phase of the ZIMA-101 study. Activation of the second clinical site, The Royal Marsden, is expected in the near term.

As announced yesterday, Zelluna has activated its first clinical site, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom. This marks the transition from clinical preparation to the execution phase of the ZIMA-101 study. Activation of the second clinical site, The Royal Marsden, is expected in the near term. CTA approval:

On 20 February 2026, Zelluna announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Research Ethics Committee (REC) had approved the Company’s Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for ZIMA-101, a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ZI-MA4-1, Zelluna’s lead TCR-NK product candidate.

On 20 February 2026, Zelluna announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Research Ethics Committee (REC) had approved the Company’s Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for ZIMA-101, a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ZI-MA4-1, Zelluna’s lead TCR-NK product candidate. Collaboration with Etcembly Ltd:

On 9 March 2026, the Company announced a collaboration with Etcembly Ltd to leverage AI-enabled TCR engineering to develop KKLC1-targeting TCRs.

On 9 March 2026, the Company announced a collaboration with Etcembly Ltd to leverage AI-enabled TCR engineering to develop KKLC1-targeting TCRs. Medpace selected as CRO:

On 11 February 2026, Zelluna announced that it had entered into a clinical partnership with Medpace to support the Phase 1 trial of ZI-MA4-1 (ZIMA-101).

Financial Highlights Q1 2026

Total operating expenses: MNOK 20.4

Total loss: MNOK 20.4

Cash and cash equivalents: MNOK 49.3 as of 31 March 2026

Financial runway: into Q1 2027

“Q1 2026 marked a major step forward for Zelluna as we moved from regulatory submission into the clinic, following approval of our CTA for ZI-MA4-1 and activation of our first clinical site, announced earlier today. As we progress through 2026, our priorities are clear: dose the first patients in the ZIMA-101 study and execute with discipline as we begin generating clinical data in patients. In parallel, we will continue to selectively advance our pipeline to build on the long-term potential of the TCR-NK platform,” says CEO Namir Hassan.

Outlook

Zelluna enters 2026 with its lead programme, ZI-MA4-1, progressing toward first clinical evaluation in patients following successful GMP manufacturing and CTA approval in the UK. As announced earlier today, the Phase 1 study ZIMA-101 is now underway following activation of the first clinical site. Initial clinical data are expected from mid-2026. The current cash position is expected to support operations into Q1 2027.

The quarterly report and presentation will be made publicly available on the Zelluna website. The Company will host a webcast on 7 May at 08:30 CET, and questions can be submitted throughout the event. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference call. Link to webcast here.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a pioneering allogeneic 'off-the-shelf' T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells for the treatment of solid cancers. The company's platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with precise solid tumour targeting of TCRs, designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies in solid tumours. The company's lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world's first MAGE-A4 targeting TCR-NK therapy in clinical development. Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

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