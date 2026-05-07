Temenos Launches Embedded AI Capabilities to Help Banks Move Faster, Stay in Control, and Create Better Experiences

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced new AI-powered product capabilities launching at Temenos Community Forum (TCF) 2026. The new releases include Temenos AI Agents, Copilots and Conversational Studio embedded across Temenos’ Core and Digital Banking products, as well as its Financial Crime Mitigation (FCM) solution.

These launches demonstrate Temenos’ continued execution against the product pillar of its AI strategy, which focuses on embedding intelligence into the trusted platform banks rely on to run their most critical operations.

The new AI capabilities unveiled at TCF 2026 include:

Conversational Studio for Digital , a natural‑language environment for building end‑to‑end digital banking journeys.

, a natural‑language environment for building end‑to‑end digital banking journeys. Temenos Copilot for Workbench , helping developers build, plan and execute custom platform extensions using AI Agents.

, helping developers build, plan and execute custom platform extensions using AI Agents. Temenos Copilot for Core - Branch Manager & Branch Officer personas , extending conversational support to branch officers and managers.

, extending conversational support to branch officers and managers. Temenos FCM AI Agent for Instant Payments, extending financial crime controls to real‑time payment flows.

Barb Morgan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Temenos, commented: “Banks do not need AI added on top of critical systems. They need intelligence built into the products and workflows they already trust. Rather than introducing a separate AI layer, we are embedding AI responsibly, so banks can automate operations, scale services and innovate safely without compromising reliability or regulatory obligations.”

Sam Abadir, Research Director, Risk, Financial Crime, and Compliance for IDC added: "In banking, the critical question is no longer whether AI can be applied, but whether it can be governed across data lineage, model behavior, and operational controls. Platforms like those Temenos has introduced that embed intelligence directly into core banking workflows, with clear audit trails and human oversight built in, reflect the architecture production deployments actually require."

Conversational interfaces are transforming how users interact with Temenos systems by enabling natural-language interaction with the platform. This improves productivity, reduces operational friction, and makes complex banking functionality accessible to a broader set of users. In 2025, Temenos launched Temenos Copilot for Core, where users engage directly with the system using natural language to accelerate decision-making.

AI Agents further increase operational capacity, reduce friction and risk, and help banks scale efficiently while maintaining auditability and human oversight. A Tier 1 bank using the Temenos FCM AI Agent, also launched in 2025, is now processing hundreds of thousands of sanctions screening cases and automating more than twenty percent of alerts, allowing teams to focus on higher-complexity work.

Conversational Studio provides the governed, build environments where banks can design and deploy new experiences through natural language, accelerating innovation while maintaining control.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class composable solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.