Temenos Expands its SaaS Offering on AWS

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced an expansion of its SaaS offering on Amazon Web Services (AWS), adding Digital Banking and Payments to its existing Core Banking SaaS on AWS.

With this expansion, financial institutions globally can now deploy end-to-end banking capabilities – spanning core, digital and payments – as Temenos SaaS on AWS. This gives banks more choice while supporting integrated operations and consistent experience across products, channels and markets.

Temenos SaaS on AWS offers composable solutions to help banks modernize across retail, business and corporate banking. Banks can adopt individual components, choose an end-to-end enterprise service, or combine both. Temenos can integrate with banks’ existing systems, or deliver a pre-configured, pre-integrated deployment for faster time to value.

Adopting Temenos SaaS means banks can focus on customers and innovation, not managing technology, helping them to launch new products faster and adapt swiftly to market changes. AWS infrastructure is designed to support sensitive workloads and is backed by a broad set of security standards and certifications used across regulated industries.

Barb Morgan, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Temenos, commented: “We’re delighted to expand our Temenos SaaS offering on AWS, further strengthening our SaaS capabilities and giving banks greater flexibility in deploying Temenos solutions as SaaS in line with their technology strategy and market requirements.”

Scott Mullins, Managing Director, Worldwide Financial Services, AWS, said: "Expanding Temenos Digital Banking and Payments on AWS enables institutions to adopt new capabilities at their own pace. Whether modernizing incrementally or going end-to-end, Temenos SaaS on AWS meets banks where they are — with the security, scalability and regulatory alignment that financial services demands."

David Albertazzi, Executive Advisor & Director of Retail Banking & Payments Practice, Datos Insights, said: “Temenos’ expansion of its SaaS capabilities on AWS to include digital banking and payments reflects a broader industry shift toward more composable, cloud-based banking architectures. For financial institutions, this approach introduces additional flexibility in how core, digital, and payments capabilities can be deployed and integrated. As banks continue to modernize their technology environments, considerations such as security, data sovereignty, and regulatory alignment remain central to platform selection and implementation strategies."

Temenos and AWS have collaborated since 2019, supporting a wide range of financial institutions globally, from established banks to digital challengers. Banks that have deployed Temenos solutions on AWS include MidWestOne Bank in the US, Credem in Italy, WeLab Bank in Hong Kong, and Bank ABC’s Ila Bank in Bahrain.

AWS offers broad geographical coverage for Temenos SaaS, helping banks address local data residency considerations and achieve high availability within their chosen region. Temenos SaaS on AWS is aligned with the AWS Well-Architected Framework, supporting high standards of operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, cost optimization, and sustainability.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class composable solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.