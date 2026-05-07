Pakistan’s HBL Goes live on Temenos Core Banking

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced that Habib Bank Limited (HBL), a leading financial institution in Pakistan, has successfully gone live with Temenos Core Banking in one of the region’s most ambitious modernization programs.

The initial go-live supports Conventional and Islamic Banking and includes a first phase migration of customer accounts from 200 branches in Pakistan to the Temenos platform. The milestone is a major step in HBL’s strategy to deliver agility, resilience, and scalability in its operations.

Once fully rolled out, this landmark program will cover the Bank’s branch network and more than 40 million accounts, processing approximately 20 million transactions per day.

Delivered by Systems Limited, utilizing the Country Model Bank accelerator, this implementation brings Temenos Core and Temenos Data Hub to a hybrid-cloud architecture powered by Red Hat OpenShift. The modern platform accelerates product launches, boosts processing speed and efficiency, and delivers real-time data for analytics and regulatory compliance.

Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO - HBL, commented: “The deployment of Temenos’ core banking is a pivotal moment in HBL’s technology transformation. It equips us to drive innovation, product agility and scalable efficiency. This is a large and complex project, and Temenos with Systems Limited have shown exceptional focus towards making this initiative successful.”

William Moroney, Chief Revenue Officer at Temenos, said: “By replacing legacy systems with Temenos’ cloud-native core, HBL gains a highly robust and scalable platform capable of supporting the largest and most complex banking operations. This modernization empowers HBL to deliver innovative services to tens of millions of customers with speed, security, and efficiency. We are proud to partner with HBL on this strategic transformation.”

Ammara Masood, GM Global BFS, Systems Limited, added: “This successful go-live reflects our ability to deliver complex, large-scale multi-country banking modernization programs. Working alongside Temenos, we ensured an implementation that meets HBL’s strategic objectives and lays a strong foundation for future growth and long-term success.”

About HBL

HBL was the first Pakistani commercial bank to be established in Pakistan in 1947. Over the years, HBL has maintained its position as the premier private sector bank in Pakistan with 1,700+ branches, 2,300+ ATMs, 54,300+ Konnect by HBL agents (branchless banking platform), 42,000+ QR locations serving over 40 million+ clients worldwide. The Bank is recognized as the leading financial institution of the country for its client-centric innovation in financial services – providing regional relevance for its clients in the countries where the Bank conducts its business.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class composable solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.