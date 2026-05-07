KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions Awarded Two Task Orders Supporting US Air Force Operations in Southwest Asia

HOUSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today its Mission Technology Solutions division has been awarded two firm-fixed-price task orders under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP) V to provide transient aircraft services across Southwest Asia and dining facility services at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The awards, with a combined ceiling value of more than $41 million, strengthen KBR’s long-standing support of U.S. Air Force mission readiness across U.S. Central Command, the U.S. military’s combatant command responsible for the Middle East. The period of performance begins in May 2026, with one base year and three option years.

“These awards demonstrate KBR’s ability to deliver dependable, mission‑critical services wherever and whenever our customers need them,” said Doug Hill, KBR Readiness and Sustainment President. “Across AFCAP V, our teams combine deep operational expertise, disciplined execution and innovative approaches to support readiness and sustainment missions in the world’s most complex environments.”

KBR provides extensive support and base operations services for the U.S. Air Force in Spain, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE and Japan, and has supported U.S. military and allied nation missions for more than 30 years.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward Looking Statements



The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR’s support of Air Force operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.



For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com



Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com