GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 Financial Results

— Posts another Quarter of Substantial Revenue Growth —

EL MONTE, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, highlighted by substantial revenue growth over the comparable prior year period.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenues of $359.5 million, increased 32.2% year-over-year.

of $359.5 million, increased 32.2% year-over-year. Gross profit of $85.8 million, increased 34.7% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 23.9%, compared to 23.4% in the first quarter of 2025.

of $85.8 million, increased 34.7% year-over-year. 23.9%, compared to 23.4% in the first quarter of 2025. Net income of $38.1 million, compared to $27.1 million reported in the prior-year period.

Net income margin was 10.6%, compared to 10.0% in the first quarter of 2025.

Diluted EPS increased 52.9% year-over-year to $1.04.

of $38.1 million, compared to $27.1 million reported in the prior-year period. was 10.6%, compared to 10.0% in the first quarter of 2025. increased 52.9% year-over-year to $1.04. Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $45.6 million, increased 37.3% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS – diluted 2 of $1.24, increased 49.4% year-over-year.

of $45.6 million, increased 37.3% year-over-year. of $1.24, increased 49.4% year-over-year. Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted cash, and Investments totaled $364.0 million as of March 31, 2026, a 12.7% decrease from December 31, 2025.

Operational Highlights

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 3 increased 17.5% year-over-year to $1,664.6 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026.

increased 17.5% year-over-year to $1,664.6 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 4 increased 23.7% year-over-year to $908.6 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 54.6% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026.

increased 23.7% year-over-year to $908.6 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026. represented 54.6% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026. Active 3P sellers 5 increased 19.3% year-over-year to 1,377 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026.

increased 19.3% year-over-year to 1,377 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026. Active buyers 6 increased 25.2% year-over-year to 12,473 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026.

increased 25.2% year-over-year to 12,473 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026. Spend per active buyer7 was $133,457 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026.

“At GigaCloud, taking a long-term view and investing in the future is our core philosophy. We are committed to building a global digital supply chain for big and bulky items – a vision that guides our every strategic move,” said Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The value of this approach becomes clear during downturns like the one we are navigating today. Our early investments in Europe and the strategic acquisition of Noble House are delivering solid results despite U.S. market challenges. Likewise, our decisive share repurchases have turned policy-driven volatility into an opportunity to enhance shareholder value. We will continue to defend this principle – driving innovation and investing for the long-term to strengthen our industry-leading position.”

“Our sustained profitability in an uncertain environment underscores our continued focus on operational discipline and the resilience of our model,” said Erica Wei, Chief Financial Officer. “We remain committed to a balanced capital allocation approach, investing in the business while returning capital to shareholders. As of date, our cumulative share buybacks across all programs totalled approximately 5.6 million shares for $113.5 million, with approximately $68.3 million remaining under our buyback program announced in August 2025. We will continue to execute against our capital priorities.”

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $365 million and $390 million in the second quarter of 2026. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 13, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $111.0 million share repurchase program. The program became effective on August 17, 2025 and will remain in effect for a period of three years. During the first quarter of 2026, we repurchased 304,321 of our Class A ordinary shares at a total consideration of approximately $12.3 million. Subsequent to the first quarter of 2026, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 200,628 Class A ordinary shares in the open market at a total consideration of approximately $9.0 million pursuant to a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase its ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. The Company may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company’s working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on May 7, 2026. Participants can access the conference call at https://registrations.events/direct/CHO616387 by entering their details to receive a call that will connect them to the conference. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery and payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

Investor Relations

Email: ir@gigacloudtech.com

PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Laurie Berman (Investors) – lberman@pondel.com

George Medici (Media) – gmedici@pondel.com





GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except for share data and per share data) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 330,271 $ 379,780 Restricted cash 766 760 Investments 32,938 36,316 Accounts receivable, net 83,513 65,973 Inventories 240,315 188,298 Prepayments and other current assets 21,132 19,535 Total current assets 708,935 690,662 Non-current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 435,884 431,455 Property and equipment, net 36,806 32,281 Intangible assets, net 4,936 4,978 Goodwill 12,900 12,586 Deferred tax assets 14,369 12,981 Other non-current assets 16,388 17,516 Total non-current assets 521,283 511,797 Total assets $ 1,230,218 $ 1,202,459









March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 98,780 $ 105,407 Contract liabilities 5,890 6,459 Current operating lease liabilities 106,675 100,326 Income tax payable 23,776 17,509 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 107,821 112,547 Total current liabilities 342,942 342,248 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 367,345 368,321 Deferred tax liabilities 730 797 Finance lease obligations, non-current 863 690 Non-current income tax payable 4,693 4,604 Other long-term liabilities 3,346 — Total non-current liabilities 376,977 374,412 Total liabilities $ 719,919 $ 716,660 Commitments and contingencies $ — $ —





Shareholders’ equity Treasury shares, at cost (304,321 and 237,269 shares held as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) $ (12,267 ) $ (7,126 ) Class A ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 29,455,790 and 29,637,687 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 1,489 1,495 Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, 7,156,732 and 7,276,732 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 357 363 Additional paid-in capital 87,395 88,674 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (175 ) 1,527 Retained earnings 433,500 400,866 Total shareholders’ equity 510,299 485,799 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,230,218 $ 1,202,459







GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

2025

Revenues Service revenues $ 116,540 $ 94,068 Product revenues 242,948 177,838 Total revenues 359,488 271,906 Cost of revenues Services 106,630 79,156 Products 167,012 129,024 Total cost of revenues 273,642 208,180 Gross profit 85,846 63,726 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses 31,242 18,558 General and administrative expenses 9,762 14,340 Research and development expenses 2,358 2,493 Losses on disposal of property and equipment 5 12 Total operating expenses 43,367 35,403 Operating income 42,479 28,323 Interest expense (120 ) (23 ) Interest income 2,984 2,621 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (280 ) 792 Others, net 854 792 Income before income taxes 45,917 32,505 Income tax expense (7,793 ) (5,359 ) Net income $ 38,124 $ 27,146 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of income taxes of nil (52 ) 411 Net unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments (8 ) (6 ) Intra-entity foreign currency transactions gain (loss) (1,609 ) 1,636 Release of foreign currency translation reserve related to liquidation of subsidiaries (33 ) (1 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (1,702 ) 2,040 Comprehensive Income $ 36,422 $ 29,186 Net income per ordinary share —Basic $ 1.04 $ 0.68 —Diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.68 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share —Basic 36,683,938 40,020,265 —Diluted 36,771,570 40,138,522







GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 38,124 $ 27,146 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,226 2,049 Share-based compensation 345 1,227 Operating lease 992 1,125 Changes in accounts receivables (10,159 ) (9,011 ) Changes in inventories (43,458 ) (30,845 ) Changes in prepayments and other assets (128 ) (3,217 ) Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (17,430 ) 14,551 Changes in contract liabilities (492 ) 1,096 Changes in income tax payable 6,503 6,418 Changes in deferred income taxes 33 (1,511 ) Other operating activities 1,709 405 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (21,735 ) 9,433 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,468 ) (2,395 ) Disposals of property and equipment 22 34 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (13,329 ) — Purchases of investments (24,825 ) (25,000 ) Sales and maturities of investments 27,793 31,986 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (14,807 ) 4,625 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of finance lease obligations (148 ) (34 ) Repurchases of ordinary shares (12,267 ) (22,734 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,415 ) (22,768 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (546 ) 674 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (49,503 ) (8,036 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 380,540 260,444 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 331,037 $ 252,408 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest expense $ 120 23 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,196 552 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment under finance leases $ 555 $ 17 Contingent consideration and consideration payable $ 4,280 $ —







GigaCloud Technology Inc

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

2025

(In thousands) Net Income $ 38,124 $ 27,146 Add: Income tax expense 7,793 5,359 Add: Interest expense 120 23 Less: Interest income (2,984 ) (2,621 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,226 2,049 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 345 1,227 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,624 $ 33,183





UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Net income per ordinary share – diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.68 Adjustments, per ordinary share: Add: Income tax expense 0.21 0.13 Add: Interest expense — — Less: Interest income (0.08 ) (0.07 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 0.06 0.05 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 0.01 0.04 Adjusted EPS – diluted $ 1.24 $ 0.83 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - diluted 36,771,570 40,138,522





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1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.

2 Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

3 GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

4 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

5 Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

6 Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

7 Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.