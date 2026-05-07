Phemex Strengthens Reserve Transparency With May 2026 Proof of Reserves Update

APIA, Samoa, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, announced the publication of its May 2026 Proof of Reserves (PoR), continuing its monthly effort to give users clear visibility into platform asset backing. This update is part of its ongoing monthly initiative to provide users with transparent visibility into platform asset backing.

The report confirms that user assets remain fully backed, with an average reserve ratio of 129.75% across major assets.





Key Reserve Ratios (May 2026):

The latest Proof of Reserves report shows that Phemex holds reserves exceeding user liabilities across all listed assets:

BTC: 130.35%

130.35% ETH: 129.96%

129.96% USDT: 100.81%

100.81% SOL: 157.86%

All assets remain above the 100% reserve threshold, indicating that reported user balances are fully covered by platform reserves.

Proof of Reserves Framework:

Phemex is among the earlier centralized exchanges to adopt Proof of Reserves as part of its transparency practices. The Proof of Reserves system uses a Merkle tree-based verification model, which allows users to:

Verify whether their balances are included in total reported liabilities

Maintain privacy, as individual account data is not exposed

This approach provides transparency while protecting user information.

CEO Statement:

Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex, stated:

“Reserve transparency should be practical, repeatable, and easy for users to verify. Monthly Proof of Reserves helps turn that principle into a regular operating standard. For us, being user-first means giving traders the information they need to assess the platform for themselves, not asking them to rely only on statements of trust.”

Ongoing Commitment to Transparency:

The May 2026 Proof of Reserves update from Phemex reflects the exchange’s continued focus on ensuring that asset backing is visible and measurable for users.

Through recurring Proof of Reserves publications, Phemex aims to support greater accountability across centralized trading platforms while strengthening confidence in how user assets are held.

Phemex continues to invest in platform infrastructure, operational resilience, and user experience to support traders in managing funds, executing strategies, and accessing assets reliably.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.



Media Details:

For media inquiries, please contact: media@phemex.com

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or trading advice. Readers should conduct their own research and assess their individual circumstances before making any investment or trading decisions.

