JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) Publishes Interim Report for January–March 2026

Växjö, Sweden, 7th May 2026 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January–March 2026 today.

Summary of key figures

Order intake 29.6 MSEK (59.7)

Net sales 28.3 MSEK (36.0)

Operating profit -0.5 MSEK (0.9)

Profit after taxes -0.9 MSEK (0.7)

Cashflow -4.9 MSEK (2.0)





CEO Comments

During the first quarter of the year, market conditions in our largest segment—warehouse and logistics—continued to be challenged by the prevailing geopolitical uncertainty. In response to weaker demand in our core segment, we are actively accelerating our efforts to develop other market segments with strong long-term potential, such as container ports, construction and mining equipment as well as defense.

Order intake totaled SEK 30 million, down from last year’s record quarter of SEK 60 million, which included a major U.S. order of SEK 22 million. Net sales amounted to SEK 28 million, compared with SEK 36 million in the prior year, reflecting both the lower order intake and the challenging market environment.

Gross margin recovered slightly and amounted to 41 percent for the period, compared with 38 percent in the same period last year. The improvement is primarily driven by a more stable USD exchange rate, but also by service agreements representing a larger share of sales as product sales were lower.

The cost savings implemented over the past year continue to deliver results. Operating expenses totaled SEK 12 million for the quarter, down from SEK 13 million in the corresponding period last year. We remain focused on keeping our cost base aligned with market conditions, while prioritizing initiatives that strengthen our position in selected growth segments. Operating profit amounted to

SEK -0.5 million, compared with an operating profit of SEK 0.9 million last year.

We continue to invest for the long term in the defense segment. During the quarter, we took an important step by being granted membership in SOFF (the Swedish Security and Defense Industry Association), which strengthens our ability to deepen our understanding of the defense sector’s needs, collaborate with key stakeholders, and contribute to the industry’s development. As part of this initiative, we participated in Defence Expo Sweden, and we plan to attend EUROSATORY 2026—Europe’s largest defense and security trade fair—together with SOFF.

The component market remains challenging, particularly for DDR4 memory. Prices have increased more than tenfold and lead times have lengthened materially as the industry increasingly prioritizes AI-related capacity. To secure our delivery capability, we have acted proactively and secured memory supply for 2026 through early purchases. This supports strong delivery capacity but has also resulted in higher inventory levels. We have also implemented price adjustments for selected products effective April 3, in line with other industry participants.

The continued uncertainty around the tariff situation for shipments to the United States is increasing administrative workload and driving higher costs for follow-up and analysis. Our assessment remains, however, that JLT’s computers manufactured in Sweden are not subject to export tariffs to the U.S.

In an uncertain market environment, our focus is on what we can control: strong delivery performance, correct pricing, and continued cost discipline. At the same time, we are making selective investments in the segments where we see the greatest long-term potential and where our specialized offering provides clear competitive advantages. Looking ahead, we recognize that broader uncertainty affects investment decisions and, as a result, order intake in the short term. However, we believe our diversification toward port, construction/mining, and defense segments creates better conditions for stability and profitability in the long term. We are well positioned with a competitive product portfolio, a scalable business model, and a continued focus on quality, delivery capability, and customer value.

The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company’s website, jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT’s investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 13:00 pm CET on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Reader Enquiries



JLT Mobile Computers Group Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com adviser@eminova.se

www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

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