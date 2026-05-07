Nightfood Holdings Advances Multi-Division AI and Robotics Platform, Launches Enterprise Automation Division

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (“Nightfood” or the “Company”), operating as TechForce Robotics, today announces the launch of its Enterprise Automation Division, marking a strategic milestone in the Company’s evolution into a multi-division platform focused on artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced automation.

The new division expands Nightfood’s capabilities beyond its existing Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform into full-stack, enterprise-grade automation solutions, including system design, custom engineering, integration, and large-scale deployment. This expansion positions the Company to pursue higher-value opportunities and long-term contracts across multiple industries.

This initiative is part of Nightfood’s broader platform strategy, which is centered on building a diversified, multi-division organization through a combination of organic growth, strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and targeted acquisitions. The Company is actively expanding its capabilities across high-demand verticals including hospitality, healthcare, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technology-driven industries.

The Enterprise Automation Division is designed to support organizations seeking customized automation systems that integrate directly into existing operations. By offering end-to-end solutions, from architecture and engineering to deployment and ongoing optimization, Nightfood is increasing its ability to capture a larger share of the automation lifecycle while supporting long-term customer relationships.

The Company’s platform development is supported by a growing network of strategic relationships. These include joint development initiatives with NUWA and manufacturing alignment with Foxconn, which provide the infrastructure required for scalable production and global deployment.

By expanding into enterprise automation and increasing its participation across the value chain, from system design and integration to deployment and long-term optimization, Nightfood is positioning itself to access larger contract opportunities and more durable revenue streams. Management believes this evolution supports a more scalable operating model and aligns the Company with higher-value segments of the automation and artificial intelligence markets, which may enhance its long-term growth trajectory and overall enterprise value profile.

The global market for robotics and artificial intelligence-driven automation is experiencing sustained growth as enterprises prioritize efficiency, scalability, and cost optimization. Data from the International Federation of Robotics, along with research from McKinsey & Company and Grand View Research, indicates that these markets collectively represent hundreds of billions of dollars in current value, with long-term expansion expected to reach into the trillions as adoption accelerates across multiple sectors.

“Today’s announcement reflects our continued progression toward a scalable, multi-division platform,” said Jimmy Chan, Chief Executive Officer. “We are expanding our capabilities to support enterprise-level demand while positioning the Company to participate across multiple segments of the automation and AI value chain.”

“As we continue to build out our platform, our focus remains on execution, scalability, and long-term value creation,” added Chan. “We believe this approach positions the Company to capitalize on the accelerating adoption of automation across industries while establishing a foundation for sustained growth.”

Nightfood expects its expanded capabilities to enhance its ability to secure larger contracts, support recurring revenue streams, and participate in multi-site deployments across enterprise customers.

About TechForce Robotics

TechForce Robotics, Inc. is an AI-enhanced service robotics and automation company focused on developing, deploying, and scaling autonomous robotic solutions across hospitality, foodservice, and commercial applications. Through a vertically integrated platform combining proprietary robotics technology, real-world operating environments, and scalable manufacturing, TechForce is accelerating the adoption of automation across multiple industries.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is a technology-focused holding company advancing the deployment of AI-powered robotics and automation solutions across multiple industries. The Company is executing a multi-division platform strategy designed to scale through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions, with a focus on high-growth sectors driven by artificial intelligence and automation. Nightfood’s approach is centered on operational execution, scalability, and long-term shareholder value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

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