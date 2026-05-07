Xometry Reports Record First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 revenue increased 36% year-over-year to a record $205 million, driven by robust marketplace growth.

Q1 marketplace revenue growth accelerated to 40% year-over-year, driven by expanding networks of buyers and suppliers and increasing wallet share.

Q1 gross profit increased 39% year-over-year to a record $78.5 million, driven by strong marketplace growth and marketplace gross margin expansion.

Q1 Adjusted EBITDA improved $10.4 million year-over-year to Adjusted EBITDA of $10.5 million, driven by expanding marketplace gross margin and strong operating expense leverage.

Announced a new strategic partnership with Siemens , to embed Xometry’s proprietary manufacturability, pricing, sourcing and execution intelligence directly within Siemens Xcelerator. Siemens is purchasing approximately $50 million of Xometry Class A common stock, underscoring its conviction that AI-powered intelligence will define the next generation of industrial software.

, to embed Xometry’s proprietary manufacturability, pricing, sourcing and execution intelligence directly within Siemens Xcelerator. Siemens is purchasing approximately $50 million of Xometry Class A common stock, underscoring its conviction that AI-powered intelligence will define the next generation of industrial software. Strong operating results were driven by consistent execution across growth initiatives: expanding buyer and supplier networks, driving deeper enterprise engagement, further expanding the marketplace platform, growing internationally, and enhancing services offerings.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

“In the first quarter, we delivered 36% revenue growth year-over-year, underscoring the strength of our marketplace innovation and expanding global network,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO at Xometry . “This quarter marks a significant acceleration of marketplace growth, driven by increasing wallet share and rapid adoption of our supply chain solutions.”

“We delivered robust marketplace gross profit growth in Q1, which increased 53% year-over-year,” said James Miln, CFO at Xometry . “Our Adjusted EBITDA improved by $10.4 million year-over-year to $10.5 million, reflecting the strong leverage in our marketplace model. We expect to continue to deliver 20% annual incremental Adjusted EBITDA margins as we rapidly scale to $1 billion in revenue.”

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $205 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year.

Marketplace revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $191 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year.

Marketplace Active Buyers increased 20% from 71,454 as of March 31, 2025 to 85,581 as of March 31, 2026.

Marketplace Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at least $50,000 increased 21% from 1,545 as of March 31, 2025 to 1,864 as of March 31, 2026.

Services revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $13.8 million, roughly flat quarter-over-quarter.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2026 was $5.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 was $10.5 million, reflecting an improvement of $10.4 million year-over-year.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $6.9 million, as compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $224 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $4.8 million from December 31, 2025 driven by $14.6 million of operating cash flow.



First Quarter 2026 Business Highlights:

Xometry introduced a new enterprise machining lead time model into its Instant Quoting Engine, significantly enhancing its predictive intelligence. This deep learning model, trained on a dataset four times larger than previous versions, is designed to improve reliability and execution speed for enterprise buyers. The key results are superior prediction accuracy, expanded rapid delivery (including 1-day lead times), and enhanced operational throughput, leading to a reduction in standard lead time offerings. The model also incorporates critical factors such as specialized certifications, new materials and finishing options.

Xometry enhanced the dynamic pricing logic in its Instant Quoting Engine. Xometry's approach uses a "conversion rate model" that analyzes unique geometric features, quote configurations, and customer-specific historical data to construct a price-response function tailored for every individual quote and part.

Xometry further improved its injection molding offering in the U.S. by introducing six new materials and three additional finishes to give buyers greater choice. These additions increase the selection of instant quoting injection-molded parts by over 15%. Xometry’s proprietary AI-powered platform manages the full lifecycle of injection molding needs from initial quoting to delivery to reordering in one of the largest custom manufacturing markets in the U.S. The platform enables a spectrum of injection molding options – from prototype and low-volume bridge tooling to high-volume, multi-cavity production tooling.

Xometry simplified the reordering process for marketplace customers by introducing a "name your part" feature which enables customers to match their internal naming conventions and harmonizes their Xometry parts library and SKU structure with their internal systems.

Financial Summary

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2026 2025 % Change Consolidated Revenue $ 205,138 $ 150,971 36 % Gross profit 78,488 56,331 39 % Net loss attributable to common stockholders (5,267 ) (15,078 ) 65 % EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock (0.10 ) (0.30 ) 67 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 10,485 78 13,342 % Non-GAAP net income (loss)(1) 6,889 (2,522 ) 373 % Non-GAAP EPS, basic(1), of Class A and Class B common stock 0.13 (0.05 ) 360 % Non-GAAP EPS, diluted(1), of Class A and Class B common stock 0.12 (0.05 ) 340 % Marketplace Revenue $ 191,318 $ 136,353 40 % Cost of revenue 124,873 93,046 34 % Gross Profit $ 66,445 $ 43,307 53 % Gross Margin 34.7 % 31.8 % 2.9 % Services Revenue $ 13,820 $ 14,618 (5 )% Cost of revenue 1,777 1,594 11 % Gross Profit $ 12,043 $ 13,024 (8 )% Gross Margin 87.1 % 89.1 % (2.0 )%

(1) These non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons why we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful, are described below and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying tables.





Key Operating Metrics(2):

As of March 31, 2026 2025 %

Change Active Buyers(3) 85,581 71,454 20 % Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts(3) 98 % 98 % Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at Least $50,000(3) 1,864 1,545 21 %

(2) These key operating metrics are for Marketplace. See “Key Terms for our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for definitions of these metrics.

(3) Amounts shown for Active Buyers and Accounts with Last Twelve-Months Spend of at Least $50,000 are as of March 31, 2026 and 2025, and Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts is presented for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

Financial Guidance and Outlook:

Q2 2026 (in millions) Low High Revenue $ 214 $ 216 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11 $ 12

For Q2 2026, we expect revenue of $214-$216 million, representing 32-33% growth year-over-year driven by 35-36% marketplace growth.

For Q2 2026, we expect Adjusted EBITDA of $11-$12 million, an improvement from Adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million in Q2 2025.

For Full Year 2026, we are raising our revenue growth outlook from previous guidance of at least 21% to 27-28% driven by approximately 30% marketplace growth.

For Full Year 2026, we expect incremental Adjusted EBITDA margins of at least 20%.

Xometry’s second quarter and full year 2026 financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and may be outside of its control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, Xometry’s expectations may change. There can be no assurance that Xometry will achieve these results.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and complexity and low visibility with respect to certain charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure, including interest and dividend income, (provision) benefit for income taxes, charitable contributions of common stock and impairment of assets. Xometry expects the variability of these items could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Xometry, Inc. (“Xometry”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, basic and diluted, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance the user’s overall understanding of Xometry’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release, together with the GAAP financial results, are the primary measures used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company’s financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, because they exclude certain expenses and gains that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management also uses these measures to prepare and update the Company’s short and long term financial and operational plans, to evaluate investment decisions, and in its discussions with investors, commercial bankers, equity research analysts and other users of the Company’s financial statements. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results in the same manner as the Company’s management and in comparing operating results across periods and to those of Xometry’s peer companies. In addition, from time to time we may present adjusted information (for example, revenue growth) to exclude the impact of certain gains, losses or other changes that affect period-to-period comparability of our operating performance.

The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense, or cash flows, that affect the Company’s financial performance and operations. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings, and therefore other companies, including peer companies, may use the same or similarly named measures but exclude or include different items or use different computations. Management compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures in the tables captioned “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release. Investors and others are encouraged to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Change in Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Effective January 1, 2026, we revised our definition of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to exclude depreciation expense which had previously been included as an adjustment. Management believes this revised definition provides a more representative view of our core operating performance. All prior-period amounts have been recast to conform to this new definition.

Key Terms for our Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Marketplace revenue: includes the sale of parts and assemblies on our platform.

Services revenue: includes the sales of marketing and advertising services and, to a lesser extent, financial service products and SaaS-based solutions.

Active Buyers: The Company defines “buyers” as individuals who have placed an order to purchase on-demand parts or assemblies on our marketplace. The Company defines Active Buyers as the number of buyers who have made at least one purchase on our marketplace during the last twelve months.

Active Suppliers: The Company defines “suppliers” as individuals or businesses that have been approved by us to either manufacture a product on our platform for a buyer or have utilized our supplier services, including our digital marketing services, data services, financial services or tools and materials. The Company defines Active Suppliers as suppliers that have used our platform at least once during the last twelve months to manufacture a product.

Percentage of Revenue from Existing Accounts: The Company defines an “account” as an individual entity, such as a sole proprietor with a single buyer or corporate entities with multiple buyers, having purchased at least one part on our marketplace. The Company defines an existing account as an account where at least one buyer has made a purchase on our marketplace.

Accounts with Last Twelve-Month Spend of at Least $50,000: The Company defines Accounts with Last Twelve-Month Spend of at Least $50,000 as an account that has spent at least $50,000 on our marketplace in the most recent twelve-month period.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA): The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted for interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses, and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net loss from time to time, principally comprised of depreciation and amortization, amortization of lease intangible, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, charitable contributions of common stock, income from unconsolidated joint venture, restructuring charges and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company’s ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.

Non-GAAP net income (loss): The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, amortization of lease intangible, amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes, charitable contributions of common stock, lease termination, restructuring charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets & patents, other amortization and acquisition and other adjustments not reflective of the Company’s ongoing business, such as adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, basic and diluted (Non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted): The Company calculates non-GAAP earnings per share, basic and diluted as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of basic or dilutive shares of common stock outstanding.

Management believes that the exclusion of certain expenses and gains in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS, basic and diluted, provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s underlying core revenue and operating costs that is focused more closely on the current costs necessary to operate the Company’s businesses and reflects its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful analysis of trends. Management also believes that excluding certain non-cash charges can be useful because the amount of such expenses is the result of long-term investment decisions made in previous periods rather than day-to-day operating decisions.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com and xometry.eu.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on May 7, 2026. In addition to its press release announcing its first quarter 2026 financial results, Xometry will release an earnings presentation, which will be available on its investor website at investors.xometry.com.

Xometry, Inc. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Thursday, May 7, 2026

8:30 a.m. Eastern / 5:30 a.m. Pacific

To access the webcast use the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register

You may also visit the Xometry Investor Relations Homepage at investors.xometry.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, our beliefs regarding our financial position and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance for the second quarter of 2026 and the full year 2026; our expectations regarding our growth; and statements regarding our strategies, initiatives, products and platform capabilities. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks and uncertainties related to: competition, managing our growth, financial performance, our ability to forecast our performance due to our limited operating history, investments in new products or offerings, our ability to attract buyers and sellers to our marketplace, legal proceedings and regulatory matters and developments, any future changes to our business or our financial or operating model, our brand and reputation, and the impact of fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions, such as fluctuations in inflation and rising interest rates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Xometry and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Shawn Milne

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Investor Relations VP Communications 240-335-8132 773-610-0806 shawn.milne@xometry.com lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com





Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,046 $ 14,996 Marketable securities 202,925 204,145 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $7.1 million and $8.0 million as of

March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 119,746 97,370 Inventory 3,600 3,917 Prepaid expenses 7,039 7,262 Other current assets 9,699 6,954 Total current assets 364,055 334,644 Software development and property and equipment, net 69,174 60,631 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,714 11,132 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture 4,115 4,069 Intangible assets, net 27,759 28,563 Goodwill 263,558 263,801 Other assets 888 880 Total assets $ 740,263 $ 703,720 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued cost of revenue $ 62,271 $ 44,612 Other accrued expenses 42,086 31,669 Contract liabilities 12,027 10,319 Income taxes payable 283 269 Convertible notes, current portion 85,343 — Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,402 2,067 Total current liabilities 204,412 88,936 Convertible notes, net of current portion 242,742 327,514 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 9,303 9,841 Deferred income taxes 145 145 Other liabilities 492 547 Total liabilities 457,094 426,983 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 50,000,000 shares; zero shares issued

and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 — — Class A Common stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 750,000,000 shares; 50,765,219

shares and 49,842,220 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December

31, 2025, respectively — — Class B Common stock, $0.000001 par value. Authorized; 5,000,000 shares; 1,475,311

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 — — Additional paid-in capital 723,306 710,925 Treasury stock, at cost, 220,994 shares as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (8,080 ) (8,080 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,077 4,772 Accumulated deficit (437,283 ) (432,016 ) Total stockholders’ equity 282,020 275,601 Noncontrolling interest 1,149 1,136 Total equity 283,169 276,737 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 740,263 $ 703,720





Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue $ 205,138 $ 150,971 Cost of revenue 126,650 94,640 Gross profit 78,488 56,331 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 31,967 26,435 Operations and support 19,659 17,090 Product development 11,428 11,171 General and administrative 20,654 17,026 Total operating expenses 83,708 71,722 Loss from operations (5,220 ) (15,391 ) Other (expenses) income Interest expense (1,258 ) (1,188 ) Interest and dividend income 1,785 2,277 Other expenses (464 ) (880 ) Income from unconsolidated joint venture 146 106 Total other income 209 315 Loss before income taxes (5,011 ) (15,076 ) Provision for income taxes (248 ) — Net loss (5,259 ) (15,076 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 8 2 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ (5,267 ) $ (15,078 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock $ (0.10 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock 51,912,516 50,335,053 Net loss $ (5,259 ) $ (15,076 ) Comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation (690 ) 1,520 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (690 ) 1,520 Comprehensive loss (5,949 ) (13,556 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 13 (11 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,962 ) $ (13,545 )





Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,259 ) $ (15,076 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,931 4,246 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use asset 552 1,100 Lease termination — (30 ) Stock-based compensation 8,327 7,342 Income from unconsolidated joint venture (86 ) (90 ) Donation of common stock 826 516 Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes 571 465 Changes in other assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (22,664 ) (13,358 ) Inventory 273 (41 ) Prepaid expenses 214 (1,519 ) Other assets (3,113 ) (1,995 ) Accounts payable and accrued cost of revenue 17,657 15,048 Other accrued expenses 11,014 (540 ) Contract liabilities 1,761 1,877 Lease liabilities (340 ) (1,531 ) Other liabilities (55 ) (13 ) Income taxes payable 14 (92 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 14,623 (3,691 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (12,280 ) (2,271 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 13,500 4,000 Capitalization of software development and purchases of property and equipment (10,581 ) (5,499 ) Distributions in excess of earnings 40 84 Net cash used in investing activities (9,321 ) (3,686 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock options exercised 830 510 Net cash provided by financing activities 830 510 Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (82 ) 142 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,050 (6,725 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 14,996 22,232 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 21,046 $ 15,507 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 429 $ 1,438 Cash paid for income taxes 227 — Non-cash investing and financing activities: Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs 2,398 — Non-cash consideration in connection with business combination — 625





Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (5,259 ) $ (15,076 ) Add (deduct): Interest expense, interest and dividend income and other expenses (63 ) (209 ) Depreciation and amortization(1) 4,931 4,246 Amortization of lease intangible — 180 Provision for income taxes 248 — Stock-based compensation(2) 8,327 7,342 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 1,605 1,473 Acquisition and other(3) — 251 Charitable contribution of common stock 826 516 Income from unconsolidated joint venture (146 ) (106 ) Restructuring charges(4) 16 1,461 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,485 $ 78





For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss): Net loss $ (5,259 ) $ (15,076 ) Add (deduct): Stock-based compensation(2) 8,327 7,342 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 1,605 1,473 Amortization of lease intangible — 180 Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes 571 465 Acquisition and other(3) — 251 Charitable contribution of common stock 826 516 Lease termination — (30 ) Restructuring charges(4) 16 1,461 Amortization of acquired intangible assets & patents(5) 803 804 Other amortization(5) — 92 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 6,889 $ (2,522 ) Adjustments to numerator $ 540 $ — Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock 51,912,516 50,335,053 Non-GAAP effect of potentially dilutive Class A common stock 9,691,560 — Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share, diluted 61,604,076 50,335,053 EPS, basic and diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock $ (0.10 ) $ (0.30 ) Non-GAAP EPS basic, of Class A and Class B common stock $ 0.13 $ (0.05 ) Non-GAAP EPS diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock $ 0.12 $ (0.05 )

(1) Represents depreciation expense of the Company’s long-lived tangible assets and amortization expense of its finite-lived intangible assets, as included in the Company’s GAAP results of operations.

(2) Represents the non-cash expense related to stock-based awards granted to employees, as included in the Company's GAAP results of operations.

(3) Includes adjustments related to purchase accounting, the revaluation of contingent consideration, transaction costs and executive severance.

(4) Costs associated with the 2025 reduction in workforce.

(5) In the first quarter of 2026, we changed the definition of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) to exclude depreciation expense. Prior period amounts were recast to conform to the new definition.









Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP EPS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Non-GAAP EPS: GAAP EPS, diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock $ (0.10 ) $ (0.30 ) Non-GAAP effect of potentially dilutive Class A common stock 0.02 — Add (deduct): Stock-based compensation 0.14 0.15 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 0.03 0.03 Amortization of lease intangible — — Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes 0.01 0.01 Acquisition and other — — Charitable contribution of common stock 0.01 0.01 Lease termination — — Restructuring charges — 0.03 Amortization of acquired intangible assets & patents 0.01 0.02 Other amortization — — Non-GAAP EPS, diluted, of Class A and Class B common stock $ 0.12 $ (0.05 )





Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Results

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Segment Revenue: U.S. $ 172,216 $ 127,820 International 32,922 23,151 Total revenue $ 205,138 $ 150,971 Segment Cost of Revenue: U.S. $ 106,062 $ 79,940 International 20,588 14,700 Total cost of revenue $ 126,650 $ 94,640 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: U.S. $ 13,286 $ 3,010 International (2,801 ) (2,932 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,485 $ 78





Xometry, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Summary of Stock-based Compensation Expense and Payroll Taxes Related to Stock-Based Compensation Expense Sales and marketing $ 2,005 $ 2,382 Operations and support 2,782 2,978 Product development 1,151 2,016 General and administrative 3,994 1,439 Total stock-based compensation expense and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation $ 9,932 $ 8,815 Summary of Depreciation and Amortization Expense Cost of revenue $ 177 $ 182 Sales and marketing 795 794 Operations and support 34 39 Product development 3,589 2,993 General and administrative 336 238 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 4,931 $ 4,246 Summary of Restructuring Charges Sales and marketing $ — $ 85 Operations and support — 689 Product development 2 534 General and administrative 14 153 Total restructuring charges $ 16 $ 1,461



