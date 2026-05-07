NIAD Systems and Charli AI Launch Governed AI to Transform Capital Markets Intelligence in Canada

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIAD Systems, Canada’s leading provider of new issue and syndication workflow software, today announced a strategic partnership with Charli AI to introduce governed, auditable AI intelligence to the Canadian capital markets. At the core of this integration is Charli’s governed AI control layer, purpose-built to meet the auditability, compliance, and model risk requirements of North America’s regulated financial institutions.

The partnership embeds Charli’s audit-ready intelligence directly into NIAD’s core workflows, extending the platform beyond deal execution into real-time, decision-ready insight - enabling capital markets teams to access compliant, verifiable insights directly within their existing workflows.

Canada’s public markets present a uniquely complex landscape, with over 4,000 listed issuers across the TSX, TSXV, CSE, and Cboe Canada. For investment banks, corporate finance teams, and issuers, monitoring and extracting actionable insights across this fragmented environment remains highly manual and time intensive.

Through this partnership, Charli’s controlled AI workflows - powered by a dataset of more than 75 million companies globally, including full coverage of Canadian public issuers - will be integrated directly into NIAD to address this challenge.

Introducing the NIAD-Charli Intelligence Layer

The NIAD-Charli integration introduces a new, governed intelligence layer embedded directly within the NIAD platform - transforming how deal teams’ access, interpret, and act on market information.

This intelligence layer is powered by Charli AI and delivered within NIAD, enabling continuous insight across issuers, transactions, and market activity. All insights generated through Charli are fully traceable to source data, ensuring auditability and alignment with institutional governance standards.

Together, these capabilities establish NIAD as not only a system of record, but a system of intelligence. This marks a significant step in NIAD’s evolution as a platform for data-driven capital markets decision-making.

Core Intelligence Offerings

NIAD Morning Briefing, powered by Charli AI

A curated, Governed AI daily intelligence briefing delivering a concise view of new issue activity, deal flow, and relevant market developments. Designed for capital markets professionals, the briefing highlights the most actionable insights across sectors - enabling teams to start each day with clarity, speed, and context.

NIAD Market Intelligence, powered by Charli AI

A comprehensive intelligence layer providing access to listed issuer data, market activity, and sector-level analysis. Users can generate in-depth company profiles, research-style summaries, and comparative insights across transactions and industries—expanding visibility beyond individual deals to the broader market landscape.

Enhancing - not Replacing - Analyst Workflows

The NIAD-Charli Intelligence Layer is designed to augment - not replace - existing research and analytical processes. By surfacing relevant insights, identifying patterns, and continuously monitoring market developments, the platform enables teams to operate more efficiently while maintaining rigorous analytical standards.

Critically, these capabilities are embedded within existing NIAD workflows - eliminating the need to switch systems or introduce additional tools.

Key Capabilities

On-Demand Governed Company Intelligence

Users can instantly access reliable, audit-ready insights on issuers, transactions, and market activity. Every output is supported by transparent, verifiable data - ensuring alignment with internal governance and regulatory requirements.

Continuous Market Intelligence

Automated, scheduled intelligence updates provide ongoing visibility into issuer activity, emerging risks, and sector trends - enabling teams to remain proactive between transactions.

Internally, NIAD will leverage this intelligence layer to enhance market surveillance, delivering near real-time visibility into issuer developments and transaction activity across Canadian public markets.

Externally, these capabilities will be offered as a premium, tiered service to NIAD clients - introducing a differentiated intelligence product that strengthens client engagement, expands platform value, and supports more informed decision-making.

Why Now?

As financial institutions accelerate AI adoption, regulatory scrutiny around model risk, explainability, and data governance continues to intensify. This has created a critical gap between AI capability and enterprise deployment, where auditability and control are essential.

Executive Commentary

“Our clients are operating in an increasingly complex and data-rich environment, where speed and accuracy are critical,” said Mark Galloway, President of NIAD Systems. “This partnership with Charli allows us to deliver a new level of intelligence - giving our clients immediate access to governed, audit-ready insights that enhance decision-making without disrupting their existing workflows—and significantly reduce time spent on manual analysis.”

“Sustainable enterprise AI adoption requires control,” said Kevin Collins, CEO at Charli AI. “Regulated financial institutions require AI that is governed, explainable, and defensible. This integration demonstrates how controlled AI can operate inside regulated workflows while maintaining full auditability and trust.”

About NIAD Systems

NIAD Systems is a Toronto-based fintech company providing a purpose-built platform for managing the new issue lifecycle in capital markets. Designed for investment banks and brokerage firms, NIAD serves as a centralized system of record for syndication workflows, including order management, allocations, documentation, communication, trade execution, and compliance.

By replacing fragmented processes and manual tools, NIAD improves execution efficiency, transparency, and operational control across equity issuance.

www.niadsystems.com

About Charli AI

Charli AI is a governed AI platform built for regulated financial institutions, delivering deterministic, audit-ready intelligence across capital markets workflows. The platform enables full transparency, traceability, and control over AI-generated outputs, ensuring alignment with internal governance frameworks and regulatory expectations.

Purpose-built for high-stakes environments, Charli embeds explainable, policy-driven AI directly into existing systems, allowing financial institutions to scale advanced analytics and automation without compromising compliance, auditability, or trust.

Charli AI is actively working with North American financial institutions to enable governed AI adoption.

www.charliai.com



Media Inquiries:

Joel Emery at Charli AI

joel@charli.ai

Darryl Delpeache at NIAD Systems

ddelpeache@niadsystems.com