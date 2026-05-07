Zscaler to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release third quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the “Events & Presentations” section and select “Q3 2026 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call” to participate. Dial-in: To join by phone, register at the following link: Click Here. After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.



Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world’s largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:

Pavel Radda

press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kim Watkins

ir@zscaler.com