Zyter|TruCare and AWS Power AI-Orchestrated Healthcare Workflows at Enterprise Scale

Vienna, Virginia, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare, a Vertical AI Execution company supporting more than 44 million covered lives, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that transformed its TruCare platform into a cloud-native, highly automated, and resilient foundation built to operationalize AI-driven workflow execution at enterprise scale.

This transformation establishes the infrastructure required to execute Praxis — pre-built, AI-powered workflows that run end-to-end enterprise processes across Utilization Management (UM), Care Management (CM), and clinical operations — orchestrated by Symphony, Zyter’s AI orchestration control plane.

By migrating from on-premises infrastructure to a secure and compliant AWS architecture, Zyter has established a high-availability platform engineered to meet the performance, reliability, and governance requirements of complex healthcare environments.

“This collaboration with AWS gives us the foundation to move from AI adoption to AI execution,” said Sruthi Madhavan, Head of Product and Transformation at Zyter. “With Praxis, we are deploying complete, governed workflows that coordinate across systems, enforce clinical and policy guidelines, and deliver measurable outcomes. Symphony ensures that execution remains consistent, auditable, and adaptive at scale. The modernization on AWS is what makes this possible in production.”

As part of this initiative, Zyter collaborated with AWS and Caylent to implement automation, infrastructure-as-code, observability modernization, and standardized cloud architecture across its environments. Caylent’s partnership accelerated the execution and helped bring this vision to life at enterprise scale. For a detailed technical overview of Caylent’s role in this engagement, read the full case study here.

This delivered 99.999% availability across 15 production environments, zero downtime during major migrations including large clinical databases, and a 70% reduction in observability costs alongside improved system-wide visibility. Deployment timelines have been reduced from weeks to hours through automation, supported by a standardized, secure, and compliant infrastructure optimized for AI workloads.

This modernized foundation now serves as the Digital Transactional Core — the enterprise foundation layer of Zyter’s AI Execution platform — enabling Praxis workflows and Symphony orchestration to operate in production across dozens of payer environments.

“AI in healthcare won’t deliver value as a layer on top — it has to be embedded into the execution of work itself,” said Sundar Subramanian, CEO of Zyter. “By modernizing our platform on AWS, we’ve created the foundation to orchestrate and execute clinical workflows in real time — safely, reliably, and at national scale.”

He added, “For healthcare organizations managing operational complexity, this partnership accelerates the transition from fragmented processes to coordinated, outcome-driven execution.”

"Healthcare organizations face a critical choice: continue managing AI as a series of disconnected experiments or build the foundation to execute AI-driven workflows at scale,” said Ben Schreiner, Head of AI and Modern Data Strategy Business Development at AWS. “Zyter|TruCare chose execution. By modernizing their infrastructure on AWS, they've created a resilient, cloud-native platform that doesn't just support AI—it operationalizes it across millions of covered lives. This is how enterprises move from AI potential to AI performance. We're proud to work with organizations like Zyter that are solving real transformation challenges and delivering measurable outcomes for the people they serve."

About Zyter|TruCare

Zyter|TruCare provides a Vertical AI Execution Platform that modernizes how enterprises operate by driving measurable outcomes across complex workflows. Its three-layer architecture integrates Praxis, an AI-powered workflow and outcomes engine that executes end-to-end enterprise processes; Symphony, an AI orchestration control plane that governs execution across agents, systems, and human actions; and a Digital Transactional Core that connects to existing enterprise systems. Together, these layers enable coordinated, policy-aware workflow execution with embedded intelligence, governance, and accountability. Zyter|TruCare supports 44+ million covered lives across dozens of health plans, unifying utilization management, care management, and related clinical operations on a single digital core.