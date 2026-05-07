Rackspace Technology Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue of $678 million in the First Quarter, up 2% Year-over-Year

Private Cloud Revenue was $235 million, down 6% Year-over-Year

Public Cloud Revenue was $443 million, up 7% Year-over-Year

First Quarter 2026 Cash Flow From Operating Activities was $5 million; Cash Flow From Operating Activities was $144 million on a Trailing-Twelve-Month Basis

Rackspace Technology and AMD sign Memorandum of Understanding to establish a new category of governed Enterprise AI Infrastructure





SAN ANTONIO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Gajen Kandiah, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The market is moving in the direction we anticipated, with regulated enterprises making deliberate choices about where their AI runs, who operates it, and who is accountable for outcomes.”

Mr. Kandiah added, “Our first quarter results reflect a strategy that is delivering, and today I am pleased to announce a Memorandum of Understanding with AMD to establish governed enterprise AI infrastructure as a new market category. It is a category Rackspace is built to lead.”

First Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue was $678 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 2% on a reported basis and 1% on a constant currency (1) basis compared to revenue of $665 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Private Cloud revenue was $235 million in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of 6% on a reported basis and 8% on a constant currency basis compared to revenue of $250 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Public Cloud revenue was $443 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 7% on a reported basis and 6% on a constant currency basis compared to revenue of $416 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Loss from operations was $(18) million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to loss from operations of $(38) million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net income was $8 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net loss of $(72) million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net earnings per diluted share was $0.03 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net loss per diluted share of $(0.31) in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP Operating Profit was $31 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 20% compared to $26 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP Loss Per Share was $(0.06) in both the first quarter of 2026 and 2025.

Capital expenditures were $35 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $27 million in the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, we had cash and cash equivalents of $94 million and total liquidity of $295 million, including our Revolving Credit Facility.

(1) Constant currency revenue and certain other measures in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables that accompany this release for definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Outlook

Rackspace Technology is providing guidance as follows:

FY 2026 Guidance Total Revenue $2,600 - $2,700 million Private Cloud Revenue $1,025 - $1,075 million Public Cloud Revenue $1,575 - $1,625 million Non-GAAP Operating Profit $160 - $170 million Adjusted EBITDA $305 - $315 million Non-GAAP Loss Per Share ($0.15) - ($0.20) Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) ($220) – ($230) million Non-GAAP Tax Expense Rate 26% Non-GAAP Weighted Average Shares 250 - 260 million

Information about Rackspace Technology’s use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to the most directly comparable measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) are provided in subsequent sections of this press release narrative and supplemental schedules. Rackspace Technology has not reconciled Non-GAAP Operating Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Loss Per Share, Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) or Non-GAAP Tax Expense Rate guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because it does not provide guidance on GAAP net income (loss) or the reconciling items between these Non-GAAP measures and GAAP net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, certain of these items, such as share-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. With respect to Non-GAAP Operating Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Loss Per Share, Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) and Non-GAAP Tax Expense Rate guidance, adjustments in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from these Non-GAAP measures in prior periods, but the impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Conference Call and Webcast

Rackspace Technology will hold a conference call today, May 7, 2026, at 7:30am CT / 8:30am ET to discuss its first quarter 2026 results.

To listen to the live webcast or access the replay following the webcast, please visit our IR website at the following link: https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations .

To obtain a dial-in number, please pre-register at the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0dd982209e5e4e0c8ecd0399b3f24aee

Registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Forward-looking Statements

Rackspace Technology has made statements in this press release and other reports, filings, and other public written and verbal announcements that are forward-looking and therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are, or could be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided thereunder. These forward-looking statements relate to anticipated financial performance, management’s plans and objectives for future operations, business prospects, outcome of regulatory proceedings, market conditions, and other matters. In addition, the anticipated collaboration with AMD is forward-looking and has been memorialized in a non-binding memorandum of understanding, which is a framework for potential collaboration and does not constitute a binding commitment by either party to complete any specific transaction, financing or other commercial arrangement or transaction. No definitive agreements have been reached, discussions remain preliminary, and there can be no assurance that any such arrangements will be entered into or that the parties will reach definitive agreement on terms, or that the anticipated benefits of the collaboration will ultimately be realized. Any third-party financing required to implement the transactions contemplated by the MOU is subject to the availability of financing on acceptable terms. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Forward-looking statements can be identified by various words such as “expects,” “intends,” “to establish,” “will,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “continue,” “propose,” “seeks,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “might,” “goals,” “objectives,” “targets,” “planned,” “projects,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Rackspace Technology cautions that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this press release, including among others, risk factors that are described in Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes several non-GAAP financial measures such as constant currency revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of certain costs, losses and gains that are required to be included in our profit and loss measures under GAAP. Although we believe these measures are useful to investors and analysts for the same reasons they are useful to management, as described in the accompanying pages, these measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We have reconciled each of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable most comparable GAAP measure in the accompanying pages.

IR Contact

Sagar Hebbar

Rackspace Technology Investor Relations

ir@rackspace.com

Media Contact

Cheryl Amerine

Rackspace Technology Media Relations

publicrelations@rackspace.com





RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Year-Over-Year

Comparison 2025 2026 (In millions, except % and per share data) Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Change Revenue $ 665.4 100.0 % $ 678.1 100.0 % $ 12.7 1.9 % Cost of revenue (538.5 ) (80.9 )% (559.0 ) (82.4 )% (20.5 ) 3.8 % Gross profit 126.9 19.1 % 119.1 17.6 % (7.8 ) (6.1 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (165.3 ) (24.8 )% (136.9 ) (20.2 )% 28.4 (17.2 )% Loss from operations (38.4 ) (5.8 )% (17.8 ) (2.6 )% 20.6 (53.6 )% Other income (expense): Interest expense (19.4 ) (2.9 )% (26.2 ) (3.9 )% (6.8 ) 35.1 % Loss on investments, net (0.1 ) (0.0 )% (0.1 ) (0.0 )% — — % Gain on debt extinguishment — — % 55.8 8.2 % 55.8 100.0 % Other expense, net (5.4 ) (0.8 )% (3.5 ) (0.5 )% 1.9 (35.2 )% Total other income (expense) (24.9 ) (3.7 )% 26.0 3.8 % 50.9 NM Income (loss) before income taxes (63.3 ) (9.5 )% 8.2 1.2 % 71.5 NM Benefit (provision) for income taxes (8.2 ) (1.2 )% 0.1 0.0 % 8.3 NM Net income (loss) $ (71.5 ) (10.8 )% $ 8.3 1.2 % $ 79.8 NM Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.31 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 231.9 246.3 Diluted 231.9 249.7

NM = not meaningful.





RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) December 31,

2025 March 31,

2026 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105.8 $ 93.6 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and accrued customer credits of $12.2 and $10.7, respectively 266.5 265.8 Prepaid expenses 84.4 129.3 Other current assets 61.1 46.4 Total current assets 517.8 535.1 Property, equipment and software, net 596.3 587.1 Goodwill, net 740.1 738.8 Intangible assets, net 698.3 667.1 Operating right-of-use assets 144.6 133.0 Other non-current assets 102.7 104.3 Total assets $ 2,799.8 $ 2,765.4 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 413.9 $ 413.6 Accrued compensation and benefits 85.4 70.1 Deferred revenue 94.6 130.4 Debt 27.3 26.6 Accrued interest 5.4 5.2 Operating lease liabilities 54.7 53.8 Finance lease liabilities 48.0 52.8 Financing obligations 14.0 10.0 Other current liabilities 23.4 23.1 Total current liabilities 766.7 785.6 Non-current liabilities: Debt 2,718.7 2,681.9 Operating lease liabilities 84.2 75.8 Finance lease liabilities 297.7 287.5 Financing obligations 39.3 38.9 Deferred income taxes 34.7 35.1 Other non-current liabilities 78.0 77.3 Total liabilities 4,019.3 3,982.1 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share: 5.0 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 1,495.0 shares authorized; 248.4 and 252.2 shares issued; 245.3 and 249.1 shares outstanding, respectively 2.5 2.5 Additional paid-in capital 2,709.7 2,713.5 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7.5 (1.8 ) Accumulated deficit (3,908.2 ) (3,899.9 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 3.1 shares held (31.0 ) (31.0 ) Total stockholders' deficit (1,219.5 ) (1,216.7 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,799.8 $ 2,765.4





RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2025 2026 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (71.5 ) $ 8.3 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 73.9 71.8 Reduction in carrying amount of operating right-of-use assets 16.6 16.4 Deferred income taxes (1.3 ) (3.0 ) Share-based compensation expense 12.0 6.6 Gain on debt extinguishment — (55.8 ) Loss on investments, net 0.1 0.1 Provision for bad debts and accrued customer credits — 0.8 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount and premium 1.5 1.6 Other operating activities 1.2 (1.7 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 30.2 (0.3 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (13.2 ) (34.5 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities (17.3 ) (23.3 ) Deferred revenue (9.3 ) 35.6 Operating lease liabilities (20.3 ) (14.1 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities 10.0 (3.4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 12.6 5.1 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment and software (8.3 ) (14.5 ) Other investing activities (0.5 ) 3.0 Net cash used in investing activities (8.8 ) (11.5 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings under long-term debt arrangements 30.0 125.0 Payments on long-term debt (26.1 ) (104.5 ) Payments on financing component of interest rate swap (4.3 ) (3.0 ) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities (13.2 ) (13.5 ) Principal payments of financing obligations (7.0 ) (8.1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20.6 ) (4.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 0.9 (1.5 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (15.9 ) (12.0 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 147.0 108.0 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 131.1 $ 96.0





Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash payments for interest, net of amount capitalized $ 22.2 $ 27.8 Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds $ 1.2 $ 1.8 Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities Acquisition of property, equipment and software by finance leases $ 23.5 $ 10.0 Acquisition of property, equipment and software by financing obligations — 3.7 Increase (decrease) in property, equipment and software accrued in liabilities (5.1 ) 6.5 Non-cash purchases of property, equipment and software $ 18.4 $ 20.2





SEGMENT DATA (In millions, except %) Three Months Ended March 31, % Change Revenue by segment: 2025 2026 Actual Constant Currency(a) Public Cloud $ 415.6 $ 443.4 6.7 % 6.1 % Private Cloud 249.8 234.7 (6.0 )% (7.5 )% Total consolidated revenue $ 665.4 $ 678.1 1.9 % 1.0 %





(a) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this section for further explanation and reconciliation.





Three Months Ended March 31, Year-Over-Year

Comparison (In millions, except %) 2025 2026 Segment operating profit(a): Amount % of Segment Revenue Amount % of Segment Revenue Amount % Change Public Cloud $ 17.3 4.2 % $ 20.7 4.7 % $ 3.4 19.7 % Private Cloud 61.0 24.4 % 57.9 24.7 % (3.1 ) (5.1 )% Corporate functions(b) (52.7 ) (47.9 ) 4.8 (9.1 )% Non-GAAP Operating Profit(c) $ 25.6 $ 30.7 $ 5.1 19.9 %





(a) Segment revenue less expenses directly attributable to running the respective segments’ business. These expenses exclude centralized corporate function costs. (b) Costs that are not allocated to segments. These costs are related to centralized corporate functions that provide services to the segments in areas such as accounting, information technology, marketing, legal and human resources. (c) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this section for further explanation and reconciliation.





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Constant Currency Revenue

We use constant currency revenue as an additional metric for understanding and assessing our growth excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations on our international business operations. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period over period and is calculated by translating the non-U.S. dollar income statement balances for the most current period to U.S. dollars using the average exchange rate from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective period. We also believe this is an important metric to help investors evaluate our performance in comparison to prior periods.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 % Change (In millions, except %) Revenue Revenue Foreign Currency Translation(a) Revenue in Constant Currency Actual Constant Currency Public Cloud $ 415.6 $ 443.4 $ (2.3 ) $ 441.1 6.7 % 6.1 % Private Cloud 249.8 234.7 (3.7 ) 231.0 (6.0 )% (7.5 )% Total $ 665.4 $ 678.1 $ (6.0 ) $ 672.1 1.9 % 1.0 %





(a) The effect of foreign currency is calculated by translating current period results using the average exchange rate from the prior comparative period.



Non-GAAP Gross Profit

We present Non-GAAP Gross Profit because we believe the measure is useful in analyzing trends in our underlying, recurring gross margins. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as gross profit, adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, purchase accounting-related effects, and certain business transformation-related costs.

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2025 2026 Gross profit $ 126.9 $ 119.1 Share-based compensation expense 1.8 0.9 Purchase accounting impact on expense(a) 0.2 0.2 Restructuring and transformation expenses(b) 3.2 3.6 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 132.1 $ 123.8





(a) Adjustment for the impact of purchase accounting from the November 2016 merger on expenses. (b) Adjustment for the impact of business transformation and optimization activities, as well as associated severance, certain facility closure costs and lease termination expenses. Also includes payroll taxes associated with the exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock.



Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

We present Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA because they are a basis upon which management assesses our performance and we believe they are useful to evaluating our financial performance. We believe that excluding items from net income that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude, enhances the comparability of our results and provides a better baseline for analyzing trends in our business.

We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash charges for share-based compensation, transaction-related costs and adjustments, restructuring and transformation charges, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, goodwill and asset impairment charges, the interest expense impact from the refinancing transactions announced in March 2024 (the “March 2024 Refinancing Transactions”), and certain other non-operating, non-recurring or non-core gains and losses, as well as the tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments.

We define Non-GAAP Operating Profit as income (loss) from operations adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash charges for share-based compensation, transaction-related costs and adjustments, restructuring and transformation charges, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, goodwill and asset impairment charges, and certain other non-operating, non-recurring or non-core gains and losses.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the impact of non-cash charges for share-based compensation, transaction-related costs and adjustments, restructuring and transformation charges, certain other non-operating, non-recurring or non-core gains and losses, interest expense, expenses for our accounts receivable purchase agreement, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and goodwill and asset impairment charges.

Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are management's principal metrics for measuring our underlying financial performance. Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, along with other quantitative and qualitative information, are also the principal financial measures used by management and our Board of Directors in determining performance-based compensation for our management and key employees.

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to imply that we would have generated higher income or avoided net losses if the November 2016 merger and the subsequent transactions and initiatives had not occurred. In the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit or Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items. Other companies, including our peer companies, may calculate similarly-titled measures in a different manner from us, and therefore, our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Investors are cautioned against using these measures to the exclusion of our results in accordance with GAAP.

Net income (loss) reconciliation to Non-GAAP Net Loss

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2025 2026 Net income (loss) $ (71.5 ) $ 8.3 Share-based compensation expense 12.0 6.6 Transaction-related adjustments, net(a) 1.5 1.6 Restructuring and transformation expenses(b) 13.1 9.0 Net loss on divestiture and investments(c) 0.1 0.1 Gain on debt extinguishment — (55.8 ) Interest expense impact from the March 2024 Refinancing Transactions(d) (21.0 ) (18.8 ) Other adjustments(e) 0.4 (1.1 ) Amortization of intangible assets(f) 37.4 31.3 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(g) 13.3 4.9 Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (14.7 ) $ (13.9 )



Loss from operations reconciliation to Non-GAAP Operating Profit

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2025 2026 Loss from operations $ (38.4 ) $ (17.8 ) Share-based compensation expense 12.0 6.6 Transaction-related adjustments, net(a) 1.5 1.6 Restructuring and transformation expenses(b) 13.1 9.0 Amortization of intangible assets(f) 37.4 31.3 Non-GAAP Operating Profit $ 25.6 $ 30.7



Net income (loss) reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2025 2026 Net income (loss) $ (71.5 ) $ 8.3 Share-based compensation expense 12.0 6.6 Transaction-related adjustments, net(a) 1.5 1.6 Restructuring and transformation expenses(b) 13.1 9.0 Net loss on divestiture and investments(c) 0.1 0.1 Gain on debt extinguishment — (55.8 ) Other expense, net(h) 5.4 3.5 Interest expense 19.4 26.2 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 8.2 (0.1 ) Depreciation and amortization(i) 73.1 71.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 61.3 $ 71.2





(a) Includes purchase accounting adjustments, exploratory acquisition and divestiture costs, and expenses related to financing activities. (b) Includes consulting and advisory fees related to business transformation and optimization activities, as well as associated severance, certain facility closure costs, and lease termination expenses. Also includes payroll taxes associated with the exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock. (c) Includes gains and losses on investment and from dispositions. (d) Interest expense impact due to the accounting for contractual interest payments on debt instruments entered into as part of the March 2024 Refinancing Transactions, which reduced interest expense relative to contractual interest cost. (e) Primarily consists of foreign currency gains and losses. (f) All of our intangible assets are attributable to acquisitions, including the November 2016 merger. (g) We utilize an estimated structural long-term non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide consistency across reporting periods, removing the effect of non-recurring tax adjustments, which include but are not limited to tax rate changes, U.S. tax reform, share-based compensation, audit conclusions and changes to valuation allowances. When computing this long-term rate for the 2025 and 2026 interim periods, we based it on an average of the 2024 and estimated 2025 tax rates and 2025 and estimated 2026 tax rates, respectively, recomputed to remove the tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and non-recurring tax adjustments, resulting in a structural non-GAAP tax rate of 26% for all periods. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in our geographic earnings mix including due to acquisition activity, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term non-GAAP tax rate as appropriate. We believe that making these adjustments facilitates a better evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to prior periods. (h) Primarily consists of foreign currency gains and losses and expense related to our accounts receivable purchase agreement. (i) Excludes accelerated depreciation expense related to facility closures.



Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

We define Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share as Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) divided by our GAAP weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period on a diluted basis and further adjusted for the weighted average number of shares associated with securities which are anti-dilutive to GAAP loss per share. Management uses Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share to evaluate the performance of our business on a comparable basis from period to period, including by adjusting for the impact of the issuance of shares.

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2026 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (71.5 ) $ 8.3 Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (14.7 ) $ (13.9 ) Weighted average number of shares - Diluted 231.9 249.7 Effect of dilutive securities(a) 9.6 — Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares - Diluted 241.5 249.7 Net earnings (loss) per share - Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ 0.03 Per share impacts of adjustments to net income (loss)(b) 0.24 (0.09 ) Per share impacts of shares after adjustments to net income (loss)(a) 0.01 0.00 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 )



