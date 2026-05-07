Free Cash Flow and Fixed Income Strategies Gaining Attention in Today's Market

ORLANDO, Fla., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As investors navigate a market environment shaped by shifting interest rates and increased scrutiny of corporate fundamentals, strategies focused on free cash flow and fixed income are gaining attention. In response to these trends, Timothy Partners, Ltd., adviser to the Timothy Plan family of mutual funds and ETFs, recently launched three exchange-traded funds (ETFs): Timothy Plan Free Cash Flow ETF (TPFC), Timothy Plan Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (TPFG), and Timothy Plan Fixed Income ETF (TPFI), each listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Free cash flow is widely used as a measure of financial durability in the current market environment. The equity ETFs apply a rules-based methodology designed to identify companies with strong free cash flow characteristics. TPFC tracks the Victory Free Cash Flow BRI Index, while TPFG tracks the Victory Free Cash Flow Growth BRI Index. TPFG also incorporates an additional growth component in the selection process.

TPFI is actively managed and invests primarily in U.S. investment-grade fixed income securities, including government, corporate, and mortgage-backed bonds. The strategy is designed to provide income while managing interest rate and credit risk in a changing market environment.

In addition to financial considerations, the strategies apply Timothy Plan’s biblically responsible investing criteria, which exclude companies involved in certain activities that may conflict with traditional Christian values, while seeking to maintain diversified exposure across sectors and industries.

As portfolio construction becomes more intentional, investors are increasingly combining equity investments focused on financial strength with fixed income allocations designed to manage risk and generate income across market cycles.

Investor demand for free cash flow strategies continues to build. The VictoryShares® Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO), which employs a similar investment approach, surpassed $5 billion in assets under management in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching that milestone in less than 2.5 years from its June 2023 launch. Victory Capital Investment Management, Inc. serves as sub-advisor to the ETFs, continuing a relationship that began with Timothy Plan’s initial ETF launches in 2019.

At the same time, fixed income is playing a more prominent role as higher interest rates have improved income potential while helping investors manage portfolio volatility. Together, these approaches can complement one another within a diversified portfolio—free cash flow approaches focused on equity strength, alongside fixed income allocations designed to manage risk and provide income.

“In today’s market, investors are placing greater emphasis on financial strength and income,” said Brian Mumbert, President of the Timothy Plan Trust and Chief Operating Officer of Timothy Partners, Ltd. “These approaches give faith-based investors more options, while continuing to lower the barrier to entry.”



About Timothy Plan

Founded in 1994, Timothy Plan manages over $3 billion in assets (as of April 7, 2026) and was the first mutual fund to apply biblically based screening to publicly traded companies, including exclusions related to abortion and pornography. The Timothy Plan family of funds includes twelve mutual funds and seven ETFs. Timothy Partners, Ltd. serves as investment adviser to the Timothy Plan family of funds.

BEFORE INVESTING, CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND’S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES OF THE INVESTMENT COMPANY. THIS AND OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND IN THE FUND’S PROSPECTUS. TO OBTAIN A COPY, VISIT TIMOTHYPLAN.COM OR CALL (800) 846-7526. READ EACH PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Because the Timothy Plan Funds do not invest in excluded securities, the Funds may be riskier than other funds that invest in a broader array of securities.

The Timothy Plan Free Cash Flow ETF (TPFC) and Timothy Plan Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (TPFG) invest in companies selected based on free cash flow characteristics, which may underperform during periods when such strategies are out of favor or when expected growth does not materialize. The Timothy Plan Fixed Income ETF (TPFI) invests in debt securities, which are subject to interest rate risk and credit risk, including the risk that issuers may fail to make timely payments. All three ETFs are newly launched and have limited operating history.

EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND RISKS: There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. The equity Funds are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Funds’ returns may differ from their respective Indexes’ returns. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to net asset value.

To read more about Timothy Plan and access fund information, including the prospectus, fact sheets, performance, and holdings for each Fund, go online: ETFs at etf.timothyplan.com and mutual funds at fund.timothyplan.com. ETFs distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA. Mutual Funds distributed by Timothy Partners, Ltd., member FINRA. VictoryShares® Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) distributed by Victory Capital Services, Inc. (VCS). Timothy Partners, Ltd. is not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC. or VCS or any of its affiliates.

CONTACT: Kimberly Billips, Senior Communications & Public Relations Manager

COMPANY: Timothy Partners, Ltd.

PHONE: 407-644-1986

EMAIL: kimbillips@timothypartners.com

WEB: timothyplan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b728712-cc5a-4c95-bcb2-71528efcaef2