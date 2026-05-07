SEA Index grows its global marina network with Japan expansion

MONACO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Superyacht Eco Association SEA Index arrives in Japan, marking its first institutional alliance in the Asia-Pacific region through a new strategic partnership with the Japan Marina & Beach Association (JMBA) and opening a new chapter in the global deployment of measurable, third-party verified sustainability standards in yachting.

The instrument, originally founded by the Yacht Club de Monaco in partnership with Credit Suisse (now part of UBS Group), enables yacht owners, captains, shipyards, marinas and financial institutions to move from intention to measurable, comparable and actionable environmental performance. It focuses on CO2 emissions—certified by Lloyd’s Register—as well as air quality (NOx and particulate matter) and underwater radiated noise. Discussions began in 2025, when a JMBA delegation visited the Yacht Club de Monaco, identifying strong alignment with the SEA Index approach. This was formalized during a signing ceremony held on April 15, 2026, in Monaco.

With this new addition, the Association surpasses the 100-marina milestone, pushing the network towards a tipping point where shared, verifiable standards and transparent data actively reshape industry norms and accelerate the transition to more sustainable yachting practices. As an Institutional Member, JMBA brings its portfolio of 87 marinas into the SEA Index superyacht ecosystem, which already includes 25 leading superyacht ports and marinas. The partnership also unites Monaco’s recognized expertise in environmental measurement and decarbonization with Japan’s operational excellence in marina management, forging a concrete bridge between two leading maritime cultures.

"Anchored within our collective initiative ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’, SEA Index was conceived as a practical tool to bring clarity and credibility to environmental performance in yachting. Welcoming the Japan Marina & Beach Association into our network confirms that this approach resonates far beyond Monaco and the Mediterranean. What matters is not where a yacht sails, but how responsibly it does so. This partnership demonstrates that shared metrics can unite very different maritime cultures around the same objective: measurable progress," said Bernard d’Alessandri, President of SEA Index and General Secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco.

"Until now, Japanese marinas and yachting culture have developed primarily as places to enjoy the sea. Today, however, we are being called upon to move to the next stage—one that asks how we can coexist with the sea. The clear and internationally shareable benchmarks presented by the SEA Index are an essential tool that moves environmental consideration beyond philosophy and into practical action. This partnership stands as proof that two distinct maritime cultures, Japan and Monaco, have come together through shared values and measurable standards. I believe it represents a major step forward in the evolution of sustainable marina management and boating culture in Japan. Going forward, we are committed to embedding the principles of the SEA Index into on-site practices across Japan and fostering a marine environment and yachting culture that future generations can be proud of," added Kiichiro Kumazawa, President of KMC Corporation and President of the Japan Marina & Beach Association.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37385a2b-68a3-415e-96f1-1d181548017c