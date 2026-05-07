Inuvo to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 14th at 4:15 P.M. ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven advertising technology, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 4:15 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738

International Dial-in Number: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 1145888

Webcast Link: HERE

A telephone replay will be available through Thursday, May 28, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, please enter the code 1145888 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company, and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a disruptive AI specifically designed for modeling media audiences. IntentKey® AI is a patented technology capable of identifying customer engagement based on real-time media consumption. Our models refresh every 5 minutes and know, with precision, why prospects are interested in a product or brand, in turn, predicting purchase intent 24 hours before legacy programmatic systems can respond to buying signals. Inuvo's language-based AI does not rely on consumer IDs, keeping Inuvo on the vanguard of consumer data privacy. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Investor Contact:

Wallace Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com