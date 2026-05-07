EverQuote to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading provider of growth solutions for property and casualty, or P&C, insurance providers, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: 2:15 p.m. ET

B. Riley Securities 26th Annual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Location: Marina Del Ray, CA

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Location: Chicago, IL

Presentation: 1:20 p.m. CT (2:20 p.m. ET)

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com .

About EverQuote

EverQuote (Nasdaq: EVER) is a leading AI-powered growth solutions partner for regulated property and casualty insurance entities, enabling the largest insurance carriers and thousands of agents to maximize customer acquisition across digital channels. Fueled by our proprietary data assets and our AI traffic engine, EverQuote is transforming the way providers attract and engage consumers to grow market share. To learn more visit investors.everquote.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Sara Buda

EverQuote

investors@everquote.com