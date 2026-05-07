Record Number of Osteopathic Medical Students Find Residency Placement

Bethesda, MD, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) announced that a record high 8,864 graduating osteopathic medical students have accepted residency positions this spring. This represents just under a 99 percent placement rate for the largest ever class of graduating seniors.

“We are extremely proud of the achievements and success of our largest graduating class ever,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO. “These students have demonstrated an incredibly high level of dedication and perseverance to succeed in this ever-changing landscape of medical education. This placement rate is a testament to their hard work and to the training they received at our colleges of osteopathic medicine.”

The comprehensive placement numbers reflect the variety of paths available for residency placement. While the National Resident Matching Program’s Main Residency Match saw a record number of DOs matching during Match Week, other opportunities for students to find placements include the Military Match, the San Francisco and Urology matches and the Canadian Residency Matching Program.

Last year, 8,696 osteopathic medical students sought residency placement through all avenues. AACOM’s full report on 2026 residency placement is available now.

About AACOM:

Founded in 1898, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) is the leading voice for the education and training of physicians who practice osteopathic medicine in settings across the medical spectrum—from primary care to the full range of medical specialties. We support our member colleges of osteopathic medicine in their efforts to attract and train individuals who are fueled by a desire to make a difference in our healthcare system by treating the whole person and building a future emphasizing health and wellness for all people. Today, more than 38,000 future physicians—close to 30 percent of all U.S. medical students—are being educated at one of our 47 accredited colleges of osteopathic medicine, encompassing 74 teaching locations in 36 states. To learn more about AACOM, please visit our website.