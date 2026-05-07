Inter&Co Delivers Record First Quarter, Surpassing 44 Million Clients and R$50 Billion (US$9.5B) in Credit as AI-Powered Super App Strategy Accelerates

MIAMI, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the leading super app providing financial and digital commerce services to over 44 million customers, today reported its results for the first quarter of 2026.

1Q26 Highlights:

Inter delivered another quarter of exceptional growth across key metrics, maintaining its consistent profitability trajectory and demonstrating the strength of its complete ecosystem and Inter by Design model.

Client Growth: Reached 44 million total clients, achieving the highest quarterly jump in activation rate since 2024, nearly 60%, reflecting deep and growing client engagement.

Reached 44 million total clients, achieving the highest quarterly jump in activation rate since 2024, nearly 60%, reflecting deep and growing client engagement. Net Income: Achieved R$395 million (US$75.6 million), with ROE improving to 15.5%, up 265 basis points YoY, and a Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) nearing 20%, underscoring disciplined execution and a commitment to sustainable growth and profitability.

Achieved R$395 million (US$75.6 million), with ROE improving to 15.5%, up 265 basis points YoY, and a Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) nearing 20%, underscoring disciplined execution and a commitment to sustainable growth and profitability. Credit Expansion: Expanded the gross loan portfolio by 33% YoY to R$50 billion (US$9.5 billion), more than three times the growth rate of the Brazilian market, driven by strategic products like Private Payroll Loans, Mortgages, and Credit Cards.

Expanded the gross loan portfolio by 33% YoY to R$50 billion (US$9.5 billion), more than three times the growth rate of the Brazilian market, driven by strategic products like Private Payroll Loans, Mortgages, and Credit Cards. Operational Efficiency: Achieved a record efficiency ratio of 43.8%, reflecting the company's operational leverage potential.

Achieved a record efficiency ratio of 43.8%, reflecting the company's operational leverage potential. Payment Volumes: Cards and PIX volume reached a 1.7 trillion reais (US$327 billion) run rate, representing 26% year-over-year TPV growth, with Inter now holding an 8.5% market share in all PIX transactions in Brazil.





João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter&Co, commented:

"We began 2026 with notable achievements driven by robust performance metrics and cutting-edge innovation. Our 1Q26 results reaffirm our commitment to sustainable, profitable growth, executed with discipline and guided by a clear vision to transform financial services through technology."

He added: “As we look to starting Q2 off strong, we are proud to introduce Seven, our advanced multi-agent AI tool designed to elevate Inter clients' experiences. With Seven, clients gain access to seamless, conversational interactions where they can ask questions, explore products and services, make informed credit and investment decisions, and complete transactions effortlessly. By adopting an agentic-first approach, we are redefining how financial services are delivered and further positioning Inter as a leader in digital transformation."

Alexandre Riccio, Brazil CEO of Inter&Co, noted:

"Our client base has never been stronger. We reached 44 million total clients and achieved our highest quarterly jump in activation rate since 2024, with nearly 60% of clients actively using their accounts. This high engagement translates directly into massive payment volumes. Our combined Cards and PIX volume reached a 1.7 trillion reais run rate, with Inter now holding an 8.5% market share in all PIX transactions in Brazil."

Riccio continued: "On the credit side, our portfolio expanded by 33% YoY to R$50 billion, with nearly 70% secured by collateral. Private payroll reached 2.5 billion reais in portfolio and 600 thousand active clients."

Riccio concluded: "Our commitment to robust underwriting standards and advanced collections capabilities has enabled us to achieve strong credit growth while maintaining stable asset quality, even in a challenging macroeconomic environment, delivering quarterly net income of R$395 million and a 15.5% annualized ROE."

Note 1: The company reports in BRL, and the figures have been converted to USD based on the PTAX on March [31], 2026. Source: Banco Central do Brasil.

Owners’ Day

Inter&Co will host its 2026 Owners’ Day on May 11th at Nasdaq in New York. This event will offer a valuable opportunity to explore Inter's strategic roadmap, showcase its ambitions to lead through innovation, and discuss its vision for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Conference Call

Inter&Co will discuss its 1Q26 financial results on May 7th, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET (12 p.m. BRT). The webcast details, along with the earnings materials, are available on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.inter.co/en/.

About Inter&Co

Inter (NASDAQ: INTR) is a digital bank providing financial and lifestyle solutions to 44 million consumers. Our super app leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, gift cards, investments, and international payments. Inter customers also enjoy access to a dynamic marketplace of shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events. Recognized by Forbes, CNBC, and others as one of the world’s leading FinTechs and digital banks, Inter leads with human innovation to empower the new economy. Learn more at US.Inter.Co.

Investor Relations:

Rafaela de Oliveira Vitória

ir@inter.co

Media Relations:

interco@chemistryagency.com / Delayna.Shulak@inter.co

Disclaimer

This report may contain forward-looking statements regarding Inter, anticipated synergies, growth plans, projected results and future strategies. While these forward-looking statements reflect our Management’s good faith beliefs, they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s results or accrued results to differ materially from those anticipated and discussed herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to realize the number of projected synergies and the projected schedule, in addition to economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting Inter, the markets, products and prices and other factors. In addition, this presentation contains managerial figures that may differ from those presented in our financial statements. The calculation methodology for these managerial numbers is presented in Inter’s quarterly earnings release. Statements contained in this report that are not facts or historical information may be forward looking statements under the terms of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may, among other things, beliefs related to the creation of value and any other statements regarding Inter. In some cases, terms such as “estimate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “believe”, “can”, “expectation”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aimed”, “potential”, “may”, “will/shall” and similar terms, or the negative of these expressions, may identify forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Inter's expectations and beliefs about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current ones. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise. The definition of each such operational metric is included in the earnings release available on our Investor Relations website.

For additional information that about factors that may lead to results that are different from our estimates, please refer to sections “Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” of Inter&Co Annual Report on Form 20-F. The numbers for our key metrics (Unit Economics), which include, among other, active clients and average revenue per active client (ARPAC), are calculated using Inter’s internal data. Although we believe these metrics are based on reasonable estimates, there are challenges inherent in measuring the use of our business. In addition, we continually seek to improve our estimates, which may change due to improvements or changes in methodology, in processes for calculating these metrics and, from time to time, we may discover inaccuracies and adjust to improve accuracy, including adjustments that may result in recalculating our historical metrics.

About Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in this press release and related conference call, presentation, or webcast in accordance with IFRS, Inter&Co also presents non-IFRS measures of financial performance, as highlighted throughout the documents. The non-IFRS Financial Measures include, among others: Adjusted Net Income, Cost of Funding, Efficiency Ratio, Cost of Risk, Cards+PIX TPV, Gross ARPAC, Global Clients, Total Gross Revenues, and Return on average equity (ROE).

A “non-IFRS financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of Inter&Co’s historical or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS in Inter&Co’s financial statements. Inter&Co provides certain non-IFRS measures as additional information relating to its operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial information presented herein should be considered together with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-IFRS information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare Inter&Co’s performance to that of other companies.