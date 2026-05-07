Guidelight Health Launches Prism, an LGBTQIA+ Affirming Intensive Outpatient Program

DENVER, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guidelight Health today announced the launch of Prism, a specially developed LGBTQIA+ affirming Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for adults, expanding access to inclusive, evidence-based behavioral health care across the Denver area. The program is now available at Guidelight’s Central Park and Cherry Creek clinics, with additional Colorado locations coming soon.

Just as a prism takes what appears to be a single beam of light and reveals a full spectrum of color, the Prism program honors the depth, complexity, and individuality of every person it serves. Designed for adults 18 and older, Prism offers a more intentionally designed, culturally responsive environment for those navigating mental health challenges, identity exploration, relationships, and life transitions.

While all Guidelight clinics and programs are LGBTQIA+ affirming, Prism represents an optional pathway for individuals seeking structured care in a space that reflects and affirms their lived experience. Through evidence-based programming, clients build practical skills, deepen insight, and strengthen resilience — while being fully seen and respected.

"Prism represents an important step forward in our mission to provide accessible, inclusive care for all individuals," said Dr. Andy Cruz, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Guidelight. "Group therapy is powerful on its own — but its impact deepens when experienced alongside peers who understand your lived experience. We are committed to delivering programming that is not only clinically excellent and evidence-based, but also deeply affirming and responsive to the communities we serve."

The Prism IOP integrates proven clinical modalities, is led by LGBTQIA+ affirming licensed clinicians, and addresses a range of topics including identity and self-expression, gender affirmation, anxiety, depression, trauma recovery, emotional regulation, and relationship patterns.

The program's average length of stay is approximately four weeks, combining individual and group therapy in a warm, welcoming, and trauma-informed environment. Guidelight's streamlined intake process allows most clients to be assessed within just days of referral.

For more information about Prism or to refer a client, yourself, or a loved one, please contact Guidelight at (720) 730-2523 or visit guidelighthealth.com/prism.

Guidelight currently operates clinics across Colorado, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and California, with continued expansion planned in 2026. Guidelight remains focused on delivering world-class care for individuals navigating anxiety, depression, trauma, mood disorders, and more.





Guidelight Central Park is one of two clinics in Denver to now offer Prism, a specially developed LGBTQIA+ affirming Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for adults.

About Guidelight Health

Guidelight is a leading national provider of Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs for adults and adolescents. With a mission to redefine mental health care, Guidelight bridges the gap between inpatient and outpatient treatment—delivering compassionate, evidence-based treatment that fits into the rhythms of daily life. By bringing sophisticated clinical programs to communities across the country, Guidelight is increasing access to transformative care because everyone deserves a seat. For more information, visit guidelighthealth.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Marnowski

jmarnowski@gmail.com

(404) 309-1137

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f7adafd-45c7-4a40-93c8-5fafd972ec99