ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Now Available for Purchase in the United States

Fremont, CA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS, global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, today announced their ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (B9406CAA), the new flagship and pinnacle of the ExpertBook portfolio, is now available for purchase on the ASUS Store. Engineered to define the future of mobile computing in the era of AI and designed for next-generation professionals and business leaders, the ExpertBook Ultra combines refined craftsmanship, powerful AI-accelerated performance, and enterprise-grade security in an ultralight form factor.





ExpertBook Ultra

“As the most advanced ExpertBook to date, the ExpertBook Ultra is built to empower professionals who demand elegance without compromise,” says Shawn Chang, General Manager, System Business Group, ASUS North America. “The device delivers mobility, intelligence, and reliability for modern, high-performance workflows.”

Powerful AI-ready performance

The ExpertBook Ultra is powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processor, delivering up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance to accelerate AI workloads, intensive multitasking, and demanding business applications. This advanced computing platform ensures smooth, responsive performance across modern enterprise and creative workflows.

Sustained power delivery is supported by the ASUS ExpertCool Pro thermal solution that enables efficient power delivery while supporting up to 50W TDP. The advanced cooling architecture ensures consistent performance even under heavy workloads, while maintaining a quiet, distraction-free working environment.

Sophisticated design for professionals on the move

Currently available in a Jet Fog finish, ExpertBook Ultra starts at just 2.43lbs and measures only .43 inches thin, offering effortless portability for professionals constantly on the move. Additional configurations featuring the morn grey color option will be available early Q3 2026.

The ExpertBook Ultra chassis is crafted with CNC precision engineering, combining a 9H-hardness magnesium-aluminum alloy with advanced Nano Ceramic technology to deliver exceptional rigidity and durability while maintaining an elegant, lightweight profile. Complemented by a full suite of essential I/O ports, including two full-function Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C® ports, with one located on each side for additional convenience, and a 70Wh long-lasting battery, ExpertBook Ultra supports uninterrupted productivity throughout the workday and beyond.





An ultra-premium user experience

ExpertBook Ultra is designed for effortless navigation and lasting productivity. Paired with a responsive haptic touchpad, its 3K tandem OLED touchscreen offers up to 1400 nits HDR brightness and delivers exceptional clarity, vivid color reproduction, and sharp detail for professional tasks and immersive media. Protected by scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® with a Gorilla Glass Matte finish, the display ensures durability and comfortable viewing across varied lighting conditions. The experience is further enhanced by a six-speaker audio system tuned with Dolby Atmos®, featuring two dual-magnetic woofers and two dedicated tweeters, delivering rich, immersive sound for video conferencing, presentations, and media playback.

Intelligent AI solutions for modern workflows

Central to ExpertBook Ultra is ASUS MyExpert, a unified AI productivity suite purpose-built for business workflows to help professionals work smarter and more efficiently. Built-in AI features enable natural-language interaction for PC-related assistance, along with document summarization, translation, and writing refinement. It also supports integrated local and cloud file search for faster access to images and documents, and delivers advanced meeting intelligence that automatically generates transcripts, translations, meeting summaries, and follow-up to-do lists, boosting collaboration and overall efficiency.

Enterprise-grade security and reliability

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra safeguards enterprise assets with ASUS ExpertGuardian, a comprehensive security architecture built in alignment with NIST SP 800-193 guidelines. This framework protects firmware integrity by preventing unauthorized changes, detecting malicious activity, and enabling automatic recovery to trusted firmware states. Additionally, the ExpertBook Ultra strengthens long-term BIOS protection by adding post-quantum cryptography (PQC) into the firmware security layer. With support for NIST-aligned PQC algorithms, including ML-KEM (FIPS 203) and ML-DSA (FIPS 204), it further reinforces the platform chain of trust and helps enterprises build stronger cyber resilience for the future, as security threats continue to evolve in the quantum era.

Availability & Pricing

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (B9406CAA-XSP76T), featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 Series 3 processor, priced at $3599.99, is now available for purchase online at the ASUS Store in the Jet Fog color option (black). The Morn Grey (light grey) color option will be available at the end of Q2.





Additional configurations of the ExpertBook Ultra with the Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor will be available in Q3, 2026.





For more information, please visit https://us.asus.click/ExpertBookUltra or contact your local ASUS representative.

Press Contacts

asuspr_usa@asus.com

Specifications

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (B9406CAA-XSP76T)

Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 Processor 358H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 16 Cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS Graphics Intel® Arc™ B390 GPU Memory 32GB LPDDR5X - 8533 (on board) Storage 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Display 14.0-inch, 16:10, Tandem OLED, WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800), 120Hz, Anti-glare display with Corning Gorilla® Glass Victus®, Corning Gorilla Matte, DCI-P3: 100%, 1000000:1, Touch screen, Pantone Validated, 600nits SDR, 1400nits peak HDR, Vesa DisplayHDR True Black 1000 I/O Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



2x Thunderbolt™ 4, compliant with USB4, support display / power delivery



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Camera 1080p FHD camera (AI image upscaling up to 5MP) with IR function to support Windows Hello. Privacy shutter Color Jet Fog Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 6.0 Wireless Card Audio 6 x speakers with Dolby technology support

2 x multi-array microphone

Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP

ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology Weight 2.43 lbs Dimensions 12.24 x 8.38 x 0.63 inches Battery 70WHrs, 2S2P, 4-cell Li-ion Security Fingerprint sensor



IR webcam with Windows Hello support



BIOS Protection Support



BIOS Self Recovery



CSME BIOS Redundancy Assistance



Intel CSME Firmware Resilience



Intel® BIOS Guard



Intel® Boot Guard



Microsoft Pluton Security Processor



Microsoft Secured-core PC



Microsoft Security Level 3



Platform Firmware Resiliency Support



Support Absolute Persistence 2.0 (Computrace)



Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0



ASUS ExpertGuardian with NIST SP 800 193 compliance Keyboard Chicklet backlit keyboard Featured Software ASUS MyExpert



MyASUS Warranty 3 Year Warranty

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About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.





Fortune Most Admired Companies 2026

Press Inquiries

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=thybbV8CLX0