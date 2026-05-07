After Milken Conference, a Saudi Cancer Center Highlights the Metrics Behind Its Model

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre drew attention to the underlying metrics of its oncology program, offering a data-backed perspective on how large-scale cancer care is being delivered in Saudi Arabia.

The conference, held from May 3 to 6, brought together global leaders to examine how healthcare systems can translate innovation into practical outcomes, a theme that aligned with the hospital’s approach to oncology, where clinical volume, technology, and research are increasingly integrated into a single care model.

Building on its position as one of the region’s largest oncology providers, the hospital reports overall cancer survival rates approaching 50 percent and childhood leukemia survival nearing 90 percent.

In pediatric oncology, outcomes reflect this scale of specialization, with five-year survival rates for kidney tumors in children reaching 97 percent, supported by dedicated infrastructure including the King Fahd National Centre for Children’s Cancer and Research, which manages more than 500 new cases each year and performs over 150 stem cell transplants annually.

The hospital’s clinical capacity is complemented by advanced treatment platforms, including one of the largest radiation therapy centers in the Gulf region, where technologies such as Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy and CyberKnife radiosurgery are used to deliver targeted care for complex cases.

In parallel, its in-house cyclotron produces more than 35 radiopharmaceuticals, supplying over 30,000 doses annually to 45 specialized centers across 20 cities, contributing to broader access to nuclear medicine services across the country.

The oncology program has also expanded into advanced immunotherapies, including CAR-T treatment, with more than 100 patients receiving the therapy since 2021 and 59 treated in 2023 alone, representing a 62 percent increase compared to the previous year.

A notable development came in 2024, when the hospital began local manufacturing of CAR-T cells, reducing treatment costs by nearly 80 percent and shortening preparation time, a step that has enabled wider access to the therapy within the system.

With local CAR-T manufacturing, expanding radiopharmaceutical distribution, and a growing pediatric oncology infrastructure, the hospital is positioning its oncology program for a broader regional role in the years ahead.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

For more information:

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa