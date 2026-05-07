Lemongrass, cbs Complete High-Speed SAP Carve-out for Propelis in Eight Months

EDISON, N.J. , May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, a leader in SAP consulting and transformation services and cbs, a global SAP consulting firm specializing in data migration and complex transformation projects, today announced that they have completed an SAP carve-out for Propelis. Propelis is a global marketing services agency providing integrated packaging graphics, creative strategy, digital content, and workflow-enabled solutions that support brands across print, packaging, digital, and in-store experiences. The project was completed in just eight months, delivering a clean, compliant SAP separation while maintaining business continuity and protecting sensitive data. As a result, Propelis now operates independently on a modern, scalable technology foundation built to support future growth.

The project with Lemongrass and cbs leveraged selective data transformation to migrate only Propelis-specific data from a shared SAP ECC environment, avoiding disruption to the seller’s operations and ensuring data privacy throughout the transition. The program required close coordination across multiple stakeholders, environments, and timelines to ensure a seamless separation.

As part of the carve-out, Propelis modernized key elements of its technology landscape. Integrations were transitioned from SAP Process Orchestration to SAP Business Technology Platform Integration Suite, and analytics were moved to a dedicated Microsoft Azure environment owned by the buyer.

Lemongrass and cbs worked in close partnership to design, build and validate the new environment, using an Azure-based project landscape to accelerate development and testing before transitioning to SAP Enterprise Cloud Services for final validation and production cutover. Lemongrass led overall program delivery and coordination across stakeholders, helping maintain alignment across business, technical, and partner teams.

“Lemongrass and cbs proved to be the right partners for us from day one,” said Sriram Updahyayula, CIO/CTO at Propelis. “They brought clarity, structure and deep technical expertise to a highly complex carve-out — and delivered exactly what they committed to. Their ability to align stakeholders and execute with precision was critical to achieving independence on time and without disruption.”

Project highlights include:

Established an independent SAP landscape supporting operations in more than 30 countries

Modernized integrations using SAP BTP Integration Suite

Migrated analytics to a buyer-owned Microsoft Azure platform

Reduced long-term technical debt and improved operational stability

Completed production cutover with zero production downtime from legacy company and zero unplanned downtime to Propelis

Executed production cutover within the planned window, maintaining business continuity



“This SAP carve-out shows what’s possible with disciplined data separation and strong partner alignment” said Lorenz Praefcke, CEO cbs America.

Propelis continues to partner with Lemongrass on managed services, SAP BTP optimization, and additional transformation initiatives.

“This carve-out required speed, precision and trust across multiple stakeholders,” said Tim Wintrip, CEO at Lemongrass. “Together with cbs, we combined deep carve-out experience with selective data transformation expertise to protect critical data, maintain continuity and help Propelis achieve its separation on an accelerated timeline.”

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a global SAP-focused cloud services provider focused on enabling Enterprises to turn SAP into a strategic advantage. Combining deep technical expertise with an AI-first operating model, Lemongrass delivers pragmatic, outcome-driven transformation across SAP, Cloud, and data environments.

The company was founded in 2008 and partners with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and SAP Cloud ERP, in the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

About cbs

cbs Corporate Business Solutions is a global SAP consulting company specializing in complex transformation projects, including carve-outs, post-merger integrations, SAP S/4HANA transformations, and global SAP rollouts. As a recognized leader in SAP data migration and a founding member of the Selective Data Transition Engagement group, cbs combines deep technical and functional consulting expertise with its own proven transformation software, the cbs ET Enterprise Transformer®. With consultants across more than 40 locations worldwide, cbs designs, optimizes, and manages digital business processes for mid-sized industrial companies, hidden champions, and large enterprises.

About Propelis

Propelis is a global marketing services agency that enable marketers to move their brands forward with greater speed, clarity and confidence. Our broad range of integrated services and solutions include brand strategy, design, digital, packaging, technology, print and merchandising and is delivered though four brands: Marks, Collide, SGX and 5Flow. Our expertise, developed over a combined 150 years, is trusted by 2000+ clients worldwide. We employ 9,000+ professionals in 100+ markets across 30+ countries. For more information about Propelis, visit propelis.com.

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