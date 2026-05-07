StuffThatWorks appoints Caroline Redeker as Chief Commercial Officer

The 30-year clinical research industry leader will help pharma to improve and accelerate drug development and commercialization using large scale research grade patient-generated insights.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StuffThatWorks today announced the appointment of Caroline Redeker as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Redeker will lead the commercialization of the first ever large scale organized patient-generated data and AI-native platform. Using the StuffThatWorks platform, pharma and life sciences organizations are empowered with research grade actionable patient derived insights, enhancing their capabilities for trial optimization, drug repurposing, and commercial intelligence. These critical patient insights were until now represented in slow, small surveys, ‘professional’ patient interviews or inadequate representation of patient voice in medical records and claims.

Redeker brings more than 30 years of experience in clinical research, business development, and strategic growth across the CRO and pharma services sector. Most recently, she served as Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at Advanced Clinical, where she drove competitive differentiation, revenue growth, and market expansion strategy over 14 years. Her career spans leadership roles at inVentiv Clinical Solutions, Essential Group, and the Chicago Center for Clinical Research, as well as independent consulting in CRO strategy and patient recruitment.

“Caroline is exactly the caliber of commercial leader this moment calls for,” said Julie A. Ross, CEO and President of StuffThatWorks. “Her decades of experience building and scaling CRO businesses and commitment to advancing options for patients, make her uniquely positioned to bring our platform’s value to the pharma and life sciences organizations that need it most. This is a pivotal time for StuffThatWorks, and Caroline will play a central role in shaping how we grow.”

Redeker joins StuffThatWorks at a moment of accelerating momentum. The company’s platform connects over 3 million patients across 1,250 conditions, generating more than 1.3 billion structured, longitudinal data points purpose-built for AI-driven clinical research. For pharma and life sciences partners, StuffThatWorks offers a fully integrated, patient-connected clinical trial flow (from protocol design and patient insights through recruitment, trial execution, and regulatory-grade real-world evidence) with the goal of enabling trials that are up to twice as fast, end to end.

“I’ve spent my career trying to get closer to what patients actually experience, and StuffThatWorks has built something I’ve never seen before: a platform that puts that patient experience and engagement at the center of clinical development,” said Redeker. “The problems this solves are ones I’ve experienced firsthand: protocol failures, recruitment delays, insufficient real-world insight. I’m proud to join a team that is redefining how the industry operates, and I look forward to helping pharma and biotech partners see the full potential of what this platform can do.”

A recognized innovator in the clinical research industry, Redeker is a PharmaVoice 100 recipient and a member of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association and the Decentralized Trials Research Alliance. Her appointment follows the hire of Julie A. Ross as CEO and President in November 2025, underscoring StuffThatWorks’ commitment to building a world-class commercial leadership team as it scales in the U.S. market.

Furthermore, StuffThatWorks will be hosting a fireside chat during the upcoming Bio-IT World Venture, Innovation and Partnering Summit on May 19, 2026 in Boston.

About StuffThatWorks

Together with over 3 million patients across 1,250 conditions, StuffThatWorks is building a new category of health data that has never existed before: the world's first AI-native, patient-driven, and patient-connected data foundation. Using AI and smart crowdsourcing over more than 1.3 billion data points, StuffThatWorks transforms real patient experiences into structured data that unlocks every layer of health, from care and research to discovery, innovation, and beyond.

For pharma and life sciences, this enables faster end-to-end clinical trials and getting treatments to patients sooner. For researchers, it enables studies run directly on live, AI-native patient data. And for patients, it creates condition-specific communities where lived experience becomes insight, understanding, and meaningful opportunities to shape research and care. For more information, please visit www.stuffthatworks.health .

Press contact:

Glenn Silver, Media Relations

FINN Partners

M: +1-973-818-8198

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29bc589d-c880-4b40-8bce-eb708a175df6