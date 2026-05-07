ASHA Promotes Museum Exhibit About Stuttering for National Stuttering Awareness Week

Rockville, MD, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASHA is celebrating National Stuttering Awareness Week (May 9–15, 2026) by encouraging the public to visit an interactive digital exhibit about stuttering produced by the Planet Word Museum and ASHA.

Planet Word Museum is located inside the historic Franklin School Building at 13th and K Streets NW, Washington, D.C. The exhibit itself is in the Words Matter Gallery of the museum. It features a diverse, robust series of touch- and voice-activated illustrative photos, videos, and graphics designed for all ages of viewers. Concepts and topics that are touched on include various aspects of stuttering—what it is, what causes it, what the signs of stuttering are, and how speech-language pathologists (SLPs) help.

Overall, the exhibit reflects a modern approach for providing help for stuttering. That approach includes building the confidence of people who stutter when they communicate and having them gain increased acceptance of themselves as they are as opposed to having them strive for complete fluency.

The exhibit also features the voices and perspectives of people of all ages who stutter—and explains how to support and celebrate them:

covers their viewpoints and experiences

highlights their successes (some of the people featured are famous, well-known names)

offers simple supportive steps everyone can take when interacting with people who stutter

“We are very grateful to Planet Word for the opportunity to co-produce an educational resource that is factual, informed by research and by people who stutter, and comprehensive,” said ASHA 2026 President Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP.

According to Planet Word, the museum is “dedicated to renewing and inspiring a love of words and language.” Since its opening in 2020, Planet Word has become a popular destination, highly ranked by Trip Advisor and other travel guides.

"At Planet Word, we believe every aspect of language deserves to be explored and better understood,” said Ann Friedman, CEO and Founder of Planet Word. “Stuttering affects more than three million Americans, and we are proud to partner with ASHA to offer our visitors a deeper understanding of a topic that touches so many of us.”

The exhibit on stuttering is the second of such exhibits created by a partnership between Planet Word and ASHA. In 2022, the partners co-produced an exhibit about word-finding difficulties and aphasia (a language disorder). This first exhibit also resides in the museum’s Words Matter Gallery.

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About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders. www.asha.org

About the Planet Word Museum

Planet Word is the only museum in the country dedicated to renewing and inspiring a love of words and language. Located in the historic Franklin School on the corner of 13th and K Streets NW in Washington, D.C, Planet Word is a new kind of interactive and self-guided museum. Using state-of-the-art technology, visitors determine the experience through their own words and choices. Planet Word is a bold and imaginative response to the life-long importance of literacy and to the challenge of growing love of language. Planet Word is a private, non-government museum supported primarily by the generosity of donors. https://planetwordmuseum.org/

View all ASHA press releases at https://www.asha.org/about/press-room/.

Contact Info



Joseph Cerquone

JCerquone@asha.org

+1 301-296-8732