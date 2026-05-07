Asurint Named 2026 Background Screening Platform of the Year by Real Estate Business Outlook

CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint (“Asurint”), a leading provider in innovative tenant screening solutions, has been named 2026 Background Screening Platform of the Year by Real Estate Business Outlook, recognizing the company’s leadership in delivering fast, accurate, and compliant tenant screening solutions within the real estate industry.

Asurint is elevating tenant background screening for property managers through its exclusive SureSearch™ technology, compliance automation, and record verification. Nathan Eads, Asurint’s Chief Operating Officer, shared insights with Real Estate Business Outlook, around the growing complexity of tenant placement decisions and the importance of reliable, defensible screening results.

“As the regulatory landscape becomes more complex, property managers need screening solutions they can trust,” said Nathan. “We’ve built our platform to deliver speed without sacrificing accuracy or compliance—because tenant screening decisions can have real legal and operational consequences.”

Drawing on decades of experience in employment and government screening, Asurint applies a higher standard for tenant background checks. Its proprietary platform combines configurable screening workflows, automated compliance logic, and direct-source record verification, moving beyond traditional database-only searches to reduce risk and improve data completeness.

“This award is a proud testament to how the Asurint solution bridges the gap between innovative technology and human expertise,” added Tom Manning, Vice President of Product at Asurint. “By harmonizing these strengths, we’ve created a smarter, more compliant way to screen and provide property managers with the knowledge they need to uphold community safety.”

Asurint’s tenant screening platform is designed to support diverse real estate portfolios across multiple jurisdictions. Clients can tailor screening criteria by property type, location, and risk tolerance within a single system, while embedded compliance rules automatically adapt as local and state regulations change.

Being named Background Screening Platform of the Year reinforces Asurint’s commitment to helping property managers make confident, compliant screening decisions while balancing speed, transparency, and data integrity in an increasingly regulated housing market.

About Real Estate Business Outlook

Real Estate Business Outlook is a leading industry publication providing insights into emerging technologies, solution providers, and market trends shaping the commercial and residential real estate sectors. Through expert interviews, case studies, and annual industry recognitions, the publication highlights organizations driving innovation, efficiency, and transformation across the real estate ecosystem.

About Asurint

Since 2005, Asurint has redefined screening by blending advanced technology with human insights to create a smarter, comprehensive, and effective way to screen. Our data-driven platform delivers faster, more reliable results. It’s not just efficient, it’s screening intelligence, built in. At our core, we are driven by the belief that every individual deserves fairness and respect throughout the screening process. For more information, please visit: https://www.asurint.com.

Contacts

Real Estate Business Outlook

Richard Watson

Sr Manager, Sales and Marketing

richard@realestatebusinessoutlook.com

Asurint

Kim Chochon

Vice President of Partnerships & Marketing

kchochon@asurint.com