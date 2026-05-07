Eightfold AI Announces Integration of Agentic Interviewing with Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI , a leader in talent intelligence and Oracle partner, today announced the integration of Eightfold® AI Interviewer with Oracle Fusion Cloud Recruiting , part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) , designed to help joint customers incorporate Eightfold's autonomous, skills-based interviewing capabilities into their existing recruiting workflows.

Hiring has always been the function where organizational ambition meets its most persistent bottleneck. Interviews have remained stubbornly constrained by human capacity. The result is familiar to every talent leader: inconsistent evaluation, compressed timelines, and qualified candidates going unnoticed in high-volume hiring processes designed for throughput rather than surfacing human potential.

This collaboration brings that capability into Oracle Recruiting. Oracle Recruiting customers can now access Eightfold AI Interviewer's autonomous capabilities across the interviewing journey - spanning initial evaluation, functional, and coding interviews - all embedded within the Oracle workflows they use every day.

Eightfold AI and Oracle Recruiting customers can:

Discover and interview candidates at unlimited scale: Eightfold AI Interviewer brings together screening, functional, and coding interviews into one seamless experience, elevating the candidate experience while maintaining consistency at scale.

Eightfold AI Interviewer brings together screening, functional, and coding interviews into one seamless experience, elevating the candidate experience while maintaining consistency at scale. Identify the right candidate with Talent Intelligence: Powered by an AI-native Talent Intelligence Engine, Eightfold’s match scores assess skills fit, potential, and career trajectory, helping hiring teams make informed choices that drive performance and retention.

Powered by an AI-native Talent Intelligence Engine, Eightfold’s match scores assess skills fit, potential, and career trajectory, helping hiring teams make informed choices that drive performance and retention. Compress hiring timelines via autonomous workflows: Streamline hiring cycles significantly without sacrificing evaluation quality through an integration designed for enterprise-grade recruitment velocity.

Streamline hiring cycles significantly without sacrificing evaluation quality through an integration designed for enterprise-grade recruitment velocity. Promote consistent and fair evaluation: Assess every candidate through the same structured, skills-based framework, where AI provides insights for review while humans remain in the loop for final hiring decisions.

Assess every candidate through the same structured, skills-based framework, where AI provides insights for review while humans remain in the loop for final hiring decisions. Accelerate adoption with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI): Apply Oracle Universal Credits directly to Eightfold AI Interviewer, streamlining the purchase process and enabling faster deployment within existing Oracle environments, including secure, same-platform deployment for customers already running on OCI.



The result: recruiters and hiring managers are freed from volume constraints and can focus on the judgment and relationships that define great hiring. Performance benchmarks illustrate how autonomous agents significantly improve recruitment velocity and time-to-fill .

Purpose-Built Intelligence for Modern Hiring

The timing of this innovation reflects a fundamental shift in how organizations hire. General-purpose AI tools can automate tasks, but hiring demands talent intelligence – a specialized system that understands the specific patterns, skills, and trajectories that determine whether a candidate will succeed.

Eightfold AI Interviewer is powered by Eightfold Talent Intelligence, built specifically for the language and decisions of talent. Combined with Oracle Recruiting's workflow depth, this synergy delivers agentic interview intelligence embedded directly into the Oracle Cloud systems where enterprise hiring already happens.

“The interview has always been the moment where hiring either accelerates or stalls. We built Eightfold AI Interviewer to change that, to give every candidate the same quality of consideration, at any scale, with the intelligence to analyze and highlight key attributes for review. This integration with Oracle Recruiting means that further transformation is available inside the enterprise workflows where the most consequential talent decisions are made. This is what the Infinite Workforce looks like in practice — Ashutosh Garg, CEO and Co-Founder, Eightfold AI

"Our customers are navigating one of the most complex talent environments in a generation. They need solutions that work within the systems they already trust, not alongside them. Integrating Eightfold's AI Interviewer into Oracle Recruiting expands access for our customers to agentic interview capabilities that fit directly into their existing workflows, delivering the speed, consistency, and depth that enterprise hiring demands. " — Nagaraj Nadendla, Senior Vice President, Product Development, Oracle

For more information, visit the Eightfold AI Interviewer listing on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Enterprise-Ready. Responsible by Design.

Eightfold AI Interviewer is built on the principles of Responsible AI and is designed to evaluate candidates based on the substance of their responses. Eightfold’s platform aligns with rigorous privacy, AI and employment regulations and standards, and the platform’s compliance is validated by independent and internal audits. Eightfold's SOC 2, ISO 27001 and ISO 42001 certifications help demonstrate enterprise-grade security and governance practices to support responsible AI deployment at scale.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI is the agentic talent intelligence company that gives every HR leader, recruiter, and people manager the intelligence to see, develop, and deploy the full depth of talent around them. Talent Intelligence, human led.

Join Eightfold AI and Oracle at Cultivate, the Infinite Workforce Summit. For more information and to register, visit cultivate.eightfold.ai

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Contact:

Eightfold Communications

press@eightfold.ai