HotelPlanner Launches TicketPlanner and Appoints Industry Veteran Paul Bausch to Lead Customer-First Ticketing Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner today announced the launch of TicketPlanner, a next-generation live entertainment platform designed to bring a customer-first approach to ticketing by combining world-class service, competitive pricing, seamless travel integration, and AI-powered personalization.

The company also announced the appointment of longtime ticketing executive Paul Bausch as President of TicketPlanner, underscoring HotelPlanner’s commitment to building a differentiated platform focused on customer care and experience in an industry where consumers increasingly feel underserved.

Built on the same proprietary technology and service infrastructure that has fueled HotelPlanner’s rapid growth over the past three years, TicketPlanner connects fans and travelers with tickets to sports, concerts, theater, and live events nationwide. The platform aggregates inventory from top sellers, fans, and trusted partners to deliver broad selection and consistently competitive pricing.

At launch, TicketPlanner is introducing a streamlined “Three Clicks to Tickets” experience designed to dramatically simplify the customer journey. Leveraging HotelPlanner’s proprietary AI and travel technology infrastructure, the platform will deliver geo-targeted event recommendations, personalized ticket suggestions based on recent activity and traveler preferences, and dynamically curated live entertainment options tailored to each customer’s AI-informed profile.

Company executives say the long-term vision is to create the most intelligent and customer-centric ticketing ecosystem in the industry — one that continuously removes friction from the buying experience while introducing new flexibility and innovation for consumers.

Future platform enhancements under consideration include expanded personalization capabilities, integrated travel and event packaging, and more consumer-friendly ticket protections, including potential refundable ticket options designed to give customers greater confidence and peace of mind when booking live experiences.

“Consumers have become frustrated with the ticket-buying experience,” said Tim Hentschel, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of HotelPlanner. “Too often the industry prioritizes scale over service, leaving fans feeling disconnected and unsupported. TicketPlanner was built to change that. We believe booking a live event should feel exciting, seamless, transparent, and customer-centric from beginning to end.”

“Technology should simplify the experience, not complicate it,” Hentschel added. “Our vision is to help customers discover the right events faster, with smarter recommendations, fewer clicks, and a level of personalization and service that simply doesn’t exist in today’s ticketing environment.”

Unlike many ticketing platforms that operate solely as transactional marketplaces, TicketPlanner is being developed with a hospitality mindset — emphasizing human support, personalized service, and end-to-end customer care.

“Travel and live entertainment naturally belong together because both are about creating unforgettable memories,” Hentschel added. “If someone is traveling for a concert, playoff game, or Broadway show, they should have one trusted platform that helps them experience it all with confidence.”

To lead the company’s expansion into live entertainment, HotelPlanner recruited Bausch, a respected industry veteran with more than 26 years of experience at the intersection of ticketing, travel, and entertainment. Throughout his career, Bausch has held executive leadership roles at companies including Broadway.com, Ticket Rewards, and Entertainment Benefits Group.

“I’ve spent my entire career focused on helping people experience live entertainment, and I believe the industry is ready for a more customer-focused approach, and we have an aggressive roadmap to achieve this,” said Bausch. “Fans deserve better service, better support, and a better overall experience than what has become standard across much of the ticketing landscape. HotelPlanner has built an incredible culture around taking care of customers, and that philosophy creates a tremendous foundation for TicketPlanner.”

Bausch added that TicketPlanner’s combination of hospitality expertise, advanced technology, and live event inventory creates a unique advantage in the marketplace.

“This is not simply about selling tickets,” he said. “It’s about improving the entire customer journey — from the moment someone decides to attend an event to where they stay, how they travel, and how supported they feel throughout the experience. We are building a platform designed around the customer, powered by intelligent technology, and focused on making live entertainment easier and more enjoyable to access.”

TicketPlanner launches as both a standalone consumer brand and a fully integrated extension of the HotelPlanner ecosystem. Future expansion plans include theme parks, tours, attractions, premium experiences, and international event offerings before year’s end.

Every TicketPlanner purchase also includes a complimentary trial membership to GlobalPrivileges.com, providing customers with additional travel and lifestyle benefits.

About TicketPlanner: TicketPlanner.com is a live entertainment offering fans and travelers access to tickets for sports, concerts, theater, and more. As both a standalone destination and a core part of the HotelPlanner family of brands, TicketPlanner combines best-in-class inventory, competitive pricing, and world-class customer support with a complimentary GlobalPrivileges.com membership on every purchase.

About HotelPlanner: HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company combining proprietary artificial intelligence with a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group, and corporate travel bookings, with enduring partnerships across global hotel chains, online travel agencies, corporations, sporting organizations, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner's family of brands includes HotelPlanner.com, Meetings.com, EventConnect.com, Venuexplorer.com, Lucid Travel, Eventsquid, and TicketPlanner.

Media Contact: Tim Gunstone Chief Communications Officer tim.gunstone@hotelplanner.com

Learn more at hotelplanner.com.