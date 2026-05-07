GoNetspeed Lights Up East Haven with New $7.5M Fiber Network

EAST HAVEN, Conn., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber builder, has completed construction of its 100% fiber-optic network in East Haven. This privately funded $7.5 million investment delivers unmatched speed and reliability to more than 13,000 homes and businesses throughout the community.

With construction complete, GoNetspeed’s fiber network is now live across East Haven, providing the fast, reliable connectivity needed for work, learning, and entertainment. Residents and businesses interested in joining the GoNetspeed network can visit gonetspeed.com/ct/east-haven/ to check service availability and schedule installation.

“Fiber-optic internet represents a major step forward in how communities connect. By bringing fast, reliable connectivity to East Haven, we are strengthening the foundation for education, business, and everyday life,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “Our investment reflects our commitment to providing residents and businesses with the tools they need to succeed and stay connected to what matters most.”

GoNetspeed continues expanding access to its high-speed, 100% fiber internet infrastructure across Connecticut. With this deployment, East Haven joins Ansonia, Bridgeport, Danbury, New Haven, Hartford, and more than 40 additional communities that already have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many others currently under construction.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

Katie@RunSwitchPR.com