Flex Partners with JOON to Bring HSA/FSA Shopping to Employer Benefits Platforms



SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex, the HSA/FSA growth platform for leading health and wellness brands, today announced a partnership with JOON, the modern employee benefits platform powering Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSAs) for employers nationwide. Through this integration, JOON has embedded Flex's HSA/FSA marketplace directly into its platform, giving JOON's employer clients and their employees a seamless way to discover and purchase eligible health and wellness products alongside their existing benefits.

The partnership brings together two complementary sides of the modern benefits experience. JOON powers employer-funded LSAs, giving employees flexible spending for lifestyle and wellness needs. Flex powers HSA/FSA spending, the pre-tax, employee-owned dollars that can be used on a wide range of health and wellness purchases. Together, the two platforms cover the full spectrum of how today's workforce spends on health, from employer subsidies to pre-tax savings.

Employees enrolled through JOON's platform now have access to Flex's curated catalog of HSA/FSA-eligible products, spanning fitness programs, wearables, women's health, sleep, recovery, and more. By using HSA/FSA dollars, employees can now take advantage of their pre-tax savings: a meaningful, concrete benefit that JOON can now offer as part of its employer value proposition.

“HSA/FSA benefits are among the most underutilized financial tools available to the American workforce. The issue isn’t lack of interest, it’s lack of access,” said Sam O'Keefe, CEO of Flex. “JOON is a critical distribution partner in the employer benefits ecosystem, and integrating Flex into their platform brings access directly to where employees make decisions.”

For JOON's employer clients, the integration strengthens the platform's product story. Rather than treating HSA/FSA and LSA benefits as separate, disconnected tools, JOON can now offer a unified benefits experience that addresses both employer-funded wellness spending and employee-owned pre-tax savings in one place.

Historically, navigating HSA/FSA eligibility has required employees to seek out approved retailers on their own, often leading to unused funds and missed savings. Flex removes that friction by handling eligibility, compliance, and the shopping experience behind the scenes so JOON's users can focus on their health, not the paperwork.

“Billions of dollars in HSA and FSA funds go unspent every year. Not because employees don't care about their health, but because the system makes it harder than it needs to be. Every person's health journey looks different, and their employee benefits they rely on should reflect that. That's exactly why we built JOON. Flex extends that same philosophy to pre-tax spending giving working professionals more ways to invest in their wellbeing, on their own terms, without the paperwork, the portals, or the friction that gets in the way,” said Jonathan Shooshani, Co-Founder of JOON.

This partnership reflects a broader shift in the employee benefits landscape, where employers are increasingly looking for platforms that address the full picture of workforce health and financial wellbeing, not just one piece of it.

About Flex



Flex is the HSA/FSA payments platform built for modern health and wellness brands. Flex enables brands and benefits platforms to unlock pre-tax spending for their customers, handling eligibility determination, compliance, and payment infrastructure so partners can focus on delivering great experiences. Learn more at withflex.com.

About JOON



JOON’s Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA) platform helps employers attract talent and boost employee engagement. Companies can roll fitness, mental health, learning, family care, pet care, and other lifestyle benefits into one flexible platform that’s easy to manage and use. By connecting directly to employees’ existing credit or debit cards, JOON automates reimbursements and consolidates underutilized perks.



Flex Media Contact

press@withflex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fae396ee-864c-41c9-a47c-fce97ab7aac0