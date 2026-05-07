GROWNSY Unveils Its New Foldable Baby Bath Stand That Gives Parents a Safer, Hands-Free Bathing Experience

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY , a baby care innovator trusted by over 3 million households globally, today announces the launch of the Baby Bath Stand, a foldable, shower stand for infants and toddlers (6-36 months). This innovative baby bath stand is designed specifically for infants and toddlers who are able to stand, but remain unsteady, and who resist sitting during bath time.

Earlier this year, GROWNSY also announced a brand refresh centered on its new core philosophy: Space to Grow — a more human-centered view of family life as an ongoing process of mutual growth. This philosophy is now reflected in GROWNSY’s expanding product portfolio, as the brand moves beyond single-category solutions to support more everyday parenting needs across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. As children grow and family routines evolve, GROWNSY continues to broaden its lineup with thoughtful, practical products designed to grow alongside parents through every stage of the journey.





The Baby Shower Stand is a freestanding floor-supported structure that provides stable, secure and comfortable support. The shower stand has a low-center-of-gravity design with a large-area base, significantly reducing the risk of tipping and wobbling. The armrests are designed with palm-width comfort and soft texture for a gentle, hug-like feel. The shower stand also features anti-slip foot pads and adjustable rounded armrests, which provides supportive positioning throughout bath time.





More than just a bath stand, it’s also convenient for diaper changes and quick rinses. The upright design supports natural standing posture while keeping your baby comfortably positioned. The built-in shower head holder fits most standard shower heads, keeping everything within easy reach for a calm and organized bathing experience with your baby bath stand.

By providing standing support, this product alleviates the physical strain on parents caused by continuous lifting or bending over, making the bathing and diaper-changing processes less physically demanding and more efficient.

The GROWNSY Baby Shower Stand is recommended for infants and toddlers aged 6-36 months and is now available for purchase at GROWNSY and Amazon for $64.99. For more information, visit https://grownsy.com/products/grownsy-baby-bath-stand-foldable-baby-shower-stand-for-infants-and-toddlers-6-36-months .

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Grownsy PR Team

Email: pr@grownsy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e23ba352-9afc-4933-9aa7-61038c72c4eb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/735c64b4-25ef-4866-9935-ffb090989c82