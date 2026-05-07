KBC Group: DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

KBC GROUP
Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)
www.kbc.com
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
Communication of 7 May 2026 at 18:00
The Annual General Meeting of 7 May 2026 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 5.10 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2025. Further to the payment of an interim dividend of 1 euro per share on 7 November 2025, the gross final dividend will be 4.10 euros per dividend entitled share (2.87 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).
Relevant dates are:
Ex-coupon date: 18 May 2026
Record date: 19 May 2026
Pay date: 20 May 2026
Attachment