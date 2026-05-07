TGS: Shares Received by the Board of Directors

OSLO, Norway (7 May 2026) - In accordance with the resolution made by the Annual General Meeting of TGS held on 29 April 2026, the Board of Directors have now received restricted shares in TGS as part of their compensation. The Chair of the Board received 4,400 shares and the other Directors received 2,650 shares each. The Company has distributed the restricted shares to the Directors from its balance of treasury shares and the transaction was completed 6 May 2026. Following the transfer of restricted shares to the Directors, TGS holds 96,759 of the issued shares as treasury shares. Attached to this release and available on www.newsweb.no is the list of Directors showing their balance of TGS shares held after the issuance described above.





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TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.tgs.com.

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

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