Windy Hill Development Announces Master-Planned Community In Waller, Texas

HOUSTON, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windy Hill Development has announced plans for a new residential community near Waller, Texas. This landmark project will feature approximately 1,000 lots ranging from 30’ to 60’ wide. The community will be zoned to the highly sought-after Waller Independent School District.

Situated north of US-290, near Waller in Harris County, the community will offer direct access to FM 362 and FM 1488 — the primary corridors connecting residents to major employment centers and the broader thoroughfare network feeding into Houston. The planned expansion of FM 1488 will further enhance connectivity, providing an additional direct link to the project.

“We’ve been pursuing tracts in the Waller market for years and haven’t had success. Our Director of Land, Chris Tysdal, found this tract and was able to negotiate with multiple sellers to make it happen.” said Randy Hall, CEO of Windy Hill Development. “In keeping with our long term strategy, we chose this site due to its location and accessibility which is the key factor in driving lot and home sales. As with all our communities, we will accentuate the natural features of the property with great amenities.”

Located northwest of Houston, Waller is the premier suburb experiencing massive expansion due to abundant available land, accessibility via the US-290 corridor, and significant job growth that continues to attract residents and businesses alike. Among the area’s largest employers is Daikin, whose major facility in Waller is one of the largest in the greater Houston region, drawing a substantial and growing workforce to the area.

Waller County is experiencing a 5.7% population growth rate—the fastest in Texas and the second-fastest in the United States, according to 2024–2025 census data.

The announcement of this Waller community comes on the heels of an April acquisition of 318 acres near Beasley in Ft. Bend County. Windy Hill Development currently has 11 projects in active development, with more than 10,000 residential lots planned across 3,300+ acres in the Houston area, including communities in Alvin, Needville, Crosby, Hitchcock, Houston, Beasley, Waller, Sealy, and Dayton, Texas.

About Windy Hill Development

Windy Hill Development, established in 2010 by Randy and Rachael Hall, stands at the forefront of creating master-planned communities alongside significant commercial and residential projects in the Greater Houston area. The Halls’ roots, stretching back to Texas’s pivotal historical moments including the Alamo and the founding of Friendswood, inspire a vision to embody the spirit of Texas — known for its independence and strong sense of community — in every project. Collaborating with both local and national homebuilders, Windy Hill Development works to fulfill the ever-increasing demand for workforce housing while actively engaging with state and local government leaders to advocate for homeowners and the real estate industry. Learn more at windyhill.land .

Media Contact:

Amy Dionne, PR for Windy Hill Development

832-776-7449

amy@hellobrightspot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1084a57-42f2-40be-8f41-a61c91af37e1